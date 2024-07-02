Trump Rallies the Base After Immunity Ruling and Debate

WASHINGTON-"Did you see our huge win?"

That was the subject line of a campaign fundraising email sent to former President Donald Trump's supporters Monday just hours after the Supreme Court significantly weakened the federal election-interference case against him.

Satellite Images Show Expansion of Suspected Chinese Spy Bases in Cuba

WASHINGTON-Images captured from space show the growth of Cuba's electronic eavesdropping stations that are believed to be linked to China, including new construction at a previously unreported site about 70 miles from the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, according to a new report.

The study from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, follows reporting last year by The Wall Street Journal that China and Cuba were negotiating closer defense and intelligence ties, including establishing a new joint military training facility on the island and an eavesdropping facility.

Why Kamala Harris Would Be Biden's Likeliest Replacement

WASHINGTON-Vice President Kamala Harris is under a fresh spotlight as Democrats buzz about who should replace President Biden were he to drop his re-election bid.

So far, Biden has shown no interest in exiting the race following a halting debate performance that raised questions about his age and abilities. But while some Democrats ponder a variety of governors or lawmakers who could step in as nominee, the likeliest alternative to the current ticket remains one led by Harris.

