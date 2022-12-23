European Midday Briefing : Stocks in the Green, -2

WASHINGTON-The House's Jan. 6 select committee released its final investigative report Thursday, a sprawling capstone of more than 800 pages to the panel's 18-month probe into the violent attack on the Capitol by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, the committee-made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans critical of Mr. Trump-released an executive summary of its report, which included findings that he disseminated false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 election, provoking supporters to violence and an attack on the Capitol. Despite knowing he had lost dozens of election lawsuits, Mr. Trump refused to accept that his opponent, Joe Biden, won the election and "plotted to overturn the election outcome," the committee concluded, according to the summary.

