European Midday Briefing: Stocks in the Green, More U.S. Inflation Data Ahead

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks edged up on Friday as investors awaited the keenly watched U.S. PCE inflation data.

ECB Interest Rates

Pictet Wealth Management adjusted its forecast for the ECB's interest rates, expecting the deposit rate to rise to 3.5% by the end of May 2023.

"We now see the ECB hiking the deposit rate by 50bp first in February, 50bp again in March and May, before it marks a pause," it said.

Pictet WM said it sees headline inflation in the eurozone averaging 5.3% in 2023, down from 8.5% in 2022, while core inflation should average 3.5% in 2023 after 3.9% this year.

---

Inflation is the most important issue for the ECB, which is expected to do its best to bring it back to its target, Danske Bank said.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures edged higher ahead of fresh data on consumer spending and in the runup to the Christmas holiday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 3.689% from 3.669% Thursday.

Economic data expected today include figures on household spending, income and inflation for November.

Forex:

The euro could fall if the ECB's interest rate rise cycle hurts indebted eurozone countries including Italy, Bank of America said.

"A hawkish ECB usually brings support to the euro but if periphery countries come under pressure it becomes negative for the euro," BofA said.

"Italian debt is falling because of high inflation but this isn't sustainable and the ECB is fully aware of this, which is why they came up with their Transmission Protection Instrument but the TPI hasn't been designed to be activated."

To activate the TPI, the ECB needs to address many details including legal issues and it is "far from straightforward," it added.

---

The dollar could benefit from its safe haven status as a collapse in global purchasing managers' index surveys points to a recession, Bank of America said.

Markets are either underestimating the risk of a recession or risk assets are trading on the view that "bad news is good news" with a recession meaning the Fed may stop raising interest rates or start cutting rates, BofA added.

However, high inflation means the Fed "cannot afford to stop monetary policy tightening."

Equities could fall in the first half of 2023, which could drive safe haven flows to the dollar, BofA said.

---

The dollar declined amidst thin volumes ahead of Christmas.

A key area of focus for dollar traders Friday is the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

Economists in a WSJ poll expect the index to rise 4.6% on year in November after a 5.0% increase in October.

Higher-than-expected inflation readings would be an "interesting test for markets in coming months as the market has a strong view that the Fed is poised to halt rate hikes as soon as Q2 of next year and will be cutting by year end," Saxo Bank said.

Bonds:

Italian government bonds, or BTPs, could offer opportunities to investors looking for an attractive yield, MainSky Asset Management said.

"While Italy remains vulnerable to external shocks, it has the potential to surprise positively in the coming years."

Italy is set to benefit from NextGenerationEU disbursements and an expected rise in employment, and it could also reduce debt faster than currently believed, MainSky added.

The ECB's Transmission Protection Instrument, a safety net to be deployed in case of unwarranted market dynamics, is an additional help, it added.

---

The planned sale of huge amounts of government bonds by eurozone countries in 2023 could be challenging as they will take place in parallel with the European Central Bank's quantitative tightening, Swedbank said.

The ECB's retreat from the bond market will occur at the same time as some major sovereign issuers plan to sell record amounts of government bonds, the bank said.

The ECB said earlier this month that it will start reducing the Asset Purchase Programme portfolio "at a measured and predictable pace" in March 2023.

---

The sharp rise in government bond yields this year, a function of investors' repricing of the outlook for interest rates, is painful for investors but it bodes well for longer-term returns on government bonds, UBS Global Wealth Management said.

"Historically, current yields have been good indicators of expected returns in local-currency terms."

Given large financing for infrastructure spending, UBS GWM said it expects real rates to be higher in the coming decade than in the past one.

With expectations of inflation moving lower over the medium-term, the correlation between stocks and high-quality bonds should turn negative again, stabilizing traditional portfolio diversification, UBS GWM said.

Energy:

Oil prices rose around 1% after Russia's deputy prime minister said that Russia might cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day to 700,000 barrels a day next year, in response to a price cap imposed on its oil sales.

The comments are the first detail of what Russia's response to the Western plan to cap its oil price might look like. Still, the threat comes as the U.S. faces an intense winter storm, leaving some traders skeptical of whether the threats are genuine or an attempt to drive oil prices higher, SPI Asset Management said.

"The conspicuous timing has not gone unnoticed by oil traders."

Metals:

Metal prices were moving higher ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, with liquidity thinning into the seasonal break. Dollar weakness also provided some support.

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

Massive Government Borrowing Looms Over European Markets

Investors are bracing for European governments, led by Germany, to flood the market with new debt next year as they spend heavily to shield their economies from high energy costs.

Governments in Europe are expected to increase bond issuance by 10% to EUR1.2 trillion in 2023, equivalent to around $1.27 trillion, according to data from Danske Bank A/S that covers 13 countries. That comes as the European Central Bank steps back from its role as a voracious buyer of eurozone government bonds, with plans to start shrinking its bond portfolio starting in March.

Microsoft Tech to Boost London Stock Exchange's Quest for Data Dominance

LONDON-The London Stock Exchange Group PLC has staked its future on financial data. A new deal with Microsoft Corp. means it poses a bigger threat to industry leader Bloomberg LP, analysts say.

LSEG said last week it would spend $2.8 billion over the next decade on Microsoft products, mainly the latter's cloud service. As part of the deal, Microsoft will take a 4% equity stake in LSEG, buying stock from some of the company's major existing shareholders.

Hitachi-Thales Deal Referred by UK Antitrust Regulator for In-Depth Probe

The U.K. competition regulator said Friday that it will refer Hitachi Ltd.'s planned acquisition of Thales SA's rail-infrastructure business for a more in-depth, phase 2 investigation, after the parties declined to provide undertakings.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the parties had until Dec. 16 to offer an undertaking to remove competition concerns, but that both had declined.

Microsoft Fined $64 Million in France Over Advertising Cookies

PARIS-France's privacy watchdog fined Microsoft Corp. for not making it easy enough for users of its Bing search engine to reject cookies used for online ads, as part of a broader increase of enforcing Europe's privacy laws.

France's data-protection regulator, the CNIL, said Thursday that it fined a Microsoft subsidiary in Ireland 60 million euros, equivalent to almost $64 million. The company hadn't-until earlier this year-offered users the option to reject so-called cookies alongside the button to accept them, the regulator said. Cookies are a type of digital identifier that websites can leave in web browsers, and which are often used to help target advertising.

GLOBAL NEWS

Consumer-Spending Report to Offer Holiday Insights

A November report will gauge the health of consumer spending and other household finances as a year of high inflation and rising interest rates draws to a close.

The Commerce Department will release spending, income, saving and inflation figures at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. The report will offer a picture of how consumers did in November as the holiday season got under way, including spending on services such as travel and medical care.

Supply Chains Upended by Covid Are Back to Normal

The Covid-19 pandemic might not be gone, but the global supply-chain crisis it spawned has abated.

Goods are moving around the world again and reaching companies and consumers, despite some production snarls and Covid outbreaks inside China. Gone are the weekslong backlogs of cargo ships at large ports. Ocean shipping rates have plunged below prepandemic levels.

Japan Consumer Inflation Reaches Nearly 41-Year High

TOKYO-Japan's consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.7% from a year earlier in November, reaching a nearly 41-year high, government data showed Friday.

That was slightly faster than a 3.6% increase in October and marked the highest level since December 1981. It was the eighth consecutive month that inflation exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

Japan to Spend Billions on U.S. Tomahawk Missiles in Military Buildup

TOKYO-Japan earmarked more than $2 billion to buy and deploy U.S. Tomahawk missiles on its naval destroyers, enough for several hundred of the weapons as it seeks to deter China and North Korea.

The spending is part of a record defense budget approved by the cabinet Friday equivalent to $51.4 billion for the fiscal year starting in April. Tokyo last week signaled one of its biggest military buildups since the end of World War II with plans to nearly double defense spending over the next five years.

Jan. 6 Committee Releases Final Investigative Report on Capitol Attack

