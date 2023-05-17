Following the meeting, Mr. Biden appointed two senior aides-Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and senior adviser Steve Ricchetti-as lead negotiators. They will hold discussions with Rep. Garret Graves (R., La.), a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) and Republican staff, according to aides.

Cutting Deposit Rates Has Become Mission Critical for Chinese Banks

Banks across China are slashing deposit rates, after a year that saw their profits being squeezed by lower lending rates and record-high savings levels.

Around a dozen lenders this week lowered the maximum interest rates they pay on certain types of corporate and individual deposit accounts, according to statements from the banks and Chinese state media. Many more are expected to do the same. The latest cuts averaged 0.3 percentage point, and followed other deposit-rate reductions in recent weeks and months by other Chinese banks ranging from state-owned giants to small rural lenders.

Tourism Recovery Helps Japan Grow in First Quarter

TOKYO-Japan's economy showed a bigger-than-expected upswing in the first quarter, helped by a recovery in tourism that offset sluggishness in some leading economies.

Japan has just begun to benefit from postpandemic pent-up demand of the kind the U.S. experienced more than a year ago. Tokyo waited until last October to remove border controls for overseas tourists and lifted restrictions on big events earlier this year.

Growth in China's Home Prices Slowed in April

China's new home prices in major cities grew at a slower pace in April, despite the government's call to stabilize the real-estate market, as the country's economic recovery tapered off without additional policy support.

Average new home prices in 70 major Chinese cities rose 0.32% in April from a month earlier, slowing from the 0.44% month-over-month increase recorded in March, according to calculations by The Wall Street Journal based on official data released Wednesday.

