0846 ET - The dollar weakens as fresh data point to some cooling in the economy and as banking fears ease following the testimony of Fed's Barr in Congress. The WSJ Dollar Index falls 0.4% as the greenback weakens 0.6% versus the euro and 0.5% versus the pound. The dollar is also slightly weaker versus the yen, but still 1.6% stronger against the Japanese currency so far this week. Weekly jobless claims rise to 198K from 191K, versus consensus of 195K, and the third revision of 4Q GDP comes at 2.6%, down from 2.7% in previous estimate. Analysts expect Friday's PCE inflation data to reinforce the economic slowdown. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Next's Total Platform Has Potential to Boost Sales

1215 GMT - Next's fiscal 2023 earnings provided further details regarding its total platform and indicated potential sales improvement ahead, Bank of America Global Research analysts say in a BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report. The clothing retailer's total platform--a complete suite offer of online services to third-party brands--could add around 10% to market consensus in outer years, they say. Following completion of warehouse projects, total platform's operating profit estimate for FY 2027 is upgraded to GBP130 million from around GBP65 million, they say. "TP's potential will depend on new client additions, and growth from existing ones. We think Next's now separated disclosure for TP could also help drive earnings upgrades," the analysts say. (michael.susin@wsj.com)

Ascential's Strategic Plans May Change on Private-Equity Interest Speculation

1138 GMT - Although Ascential posted a solid performance for 2022 with growth driven by a strong recovery in events, major changes are expected given its continuing strategic review, Peel Hunt analysts Jessica Pok and Melanie Yang say in a note. The data-and-analytics company's review includes the sale of its WGSN platform, a U.S. IPO for the digital-commerce division and creating a global-events business in the U.K. as a listed entity, the analysts say. "Despite, this the plans may change given speculation about private equity interest in the events assets," the analysts say. Peel Hunt rates the stock buy with a 300-pence target price. Shares are up 0.1% at 242.20 pence. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

BAE to Benefit From Global Increase in Defense Spending - Market Talk

1133 GMT - BAE Systems PLC is a beneficiary of the globally synchronised increases in defense spending and hasn't before seen the global opportunity it sees today, Bank of America writes. The U.S. bank sees acceleration of organic growth from an estimated 3%-4% in 2022-23 to an estimated 6%-7% in 2024-25, increasing its price-to-earnings and enterprise value/EBITA target multiples to 15.5x and 14.4x, respectively. BofA sees opportunities for BAE in the AUKUS security agreement, and the multinational Global Combat Air Program, Combat Systems and Electronic Systems. BofA says valuation gap with U.S. peers could progressively close despite recent re-rating. BAE trades at a discount to U.S. defense primes, with BAE's estimated EV/EBIT and PE in 2024 at 11x and 14x respectively vs US primes at 16x and 17x.(Alistair.MacDonald@wsj.com)

Moonpig Looks Well Placed for FY 2024

1121 GMT - Moonpig management expects sales to grow in high single digits in fiscal 2024 and the core business is in good shape to continue winning customers, Peel Hunt analysts say in a research note. The greeting-card and gifting platform's Buyagift business should to come to the fore with Moonpig's tech assistance as the consumer gains confidence, they add. "This is a good business with strong growth potential that is being undervalued by the market. We would be Buyers on a short-and long-term basis," they say. Peel Hunt has a buy rating on the stock with a 300 pence price target. Shares trade up 15% at 130.80 pence. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

S4 Capital Seen With Potential to Attract Clients in Tough Market

1108 GMT - S4 Capital's improvement in internal controls is encouraging despite lower top-line guidance than previous years, Peel Hunt's Jessica Pok and Melanie Yang say in a research note. The digital advertising and marketing-services company's management is making good progress with margin improvement and cost control, while uncertainty affecting growth should be transitionary, they say. As we move through a tough macro patch, Pok and Yang say S4 has the capabilities to continue to attract clients. Peel Hunt has a buy rating on the stock with a 250 pence price target. (kyle.morris@dowjones.com)

