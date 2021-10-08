European October scrap price fall may be limited

A strong rebound in steel and scrap export demand over the past two days may limit any price fall in European domestic ferrous scrap October trades.

Domestic delivered-to-mill prices for October contracts were initially expected to fall by around €20/t for obsolete grades because of a decline in seaborne prices and expectations of lower demand from European steel mills. Early expectations for new scrap were for prices to remain flat, or to fall by a maximum of €5-10/t from September prices.

But some European steelmakers adjusted their workable levels for all scrap grades today to broadly unchanged from September levels. The move was prompted by an unexpected rise in steel demand, largely driven by traders and stockists' fears that steelmakers may further increase their energy surcharges and that more mills will implement similar surcharges, as well as a sharp rebound in scrap export demand and prices following the end of China's Golden Week holiday. The Argus daily deep-sea assessment for ferrous scrap HMS 1/2 80:20 rose by $2.10/t on the day and by $12/t on the week to $455/t cfr Turkey today.

A large Benelux mill was heard to have adjusted its bid indications today to unchanged prices for all grades. It last week gave indications that prices would be down by €20-25/t for obsolete scrap to some suppliers. Some Spanish scrap suppliers said they will seek an increase of €10-15/t in the coming days, effectively cancelling the €10-20/t cut that mills made in the second half of September.

Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal implemented a €50/t surcharge on long steel products in Europe yesterday, while Celsa lifted its prices by €80/t.

