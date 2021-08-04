Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

European Online Travel Champion obilet.com Ready for Record Growth

08/04/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the acquisition last month of its chief competitor, obilet.com foresees a massive surge in its online flight/bus ticket sales as the threat of Covid-19 recedes in the months and years ahead

obilet.com, Turkey’s premier online travel ticketing platform, is set to enjoy rapid growth in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Having just acquired its arch-rival Biletall, Obilet is forecast to sell more than 20 million tickets in 2021 – up from 8 million in 2020 – and close out the year with $300 million GMV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005055/en/

Having just acquired its arch-rival Biletall, Obilet is forecast to sell more than 20 million tickets in 2021, and close out the year with $300 million GMV. (Photo: Business Wire)

Having just acquired its arch-rival Biletall, Obilet is forecast to sell more than 20 million tickets in 2021, and close out the year with $300 million GMV. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thanks to its unique offerings and innovative business model, the Istanbul-based travel-tech firm is now poised to expand its geographic reach amid an expected post-Covid global recovery.

SaaS-Powered Business Model

Already known throughout the region for its enormously popular ticket-booking app, Obilet’s primary distinction lies in its SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) powered business model. Obilet, invested in by EarlyBird and EBRD, provides bus operators with a best-in-class Ticket Management System (TMS) featuring 24/7 technical support. The company thereby creates a “lock-in effect” for its business operations on the supply side.

By distributing its portfolio of bus operators using its SaaS to other online ticketing platforms on a revenue-sharing basis, Obilet adds additional revenue streams on top of its lucrative B2C sales.

One of the world’s top-10 platforms for online bus and flight tickets, obilet.com saw remarkable growth in the pre-Covid-19 2016-2019 period, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77%.

Biletall Buyout Cements Leading Position

Earlier last month (July 12), Obilet cemented its regional position by acquiring Biletall, its chief B2C and B2B competitor, which since the 2000s had played a pioneering role in the digitalization of Turkey’s travel industry. Although Obilet stole the top spot from Biletall in 2016 on the B2C side, Biletall nevertheless retained its leading position at B2B coverage.

The acquisition will give Obilet 100% destination coverage in one of the world’s largest bus markets, and the biggest in Europe. Turkey’s intra-state bus market currently generates some 200 million ticket sales per year, corresponding to roughly $3 billion annually.

Currently, more than 300 bus operators compete in this highly fragmented market, which remains largely unconsolidated despite the 2019 acquisition of the country’s largest domestic bus operator by Flix.

Plans for Expansion in Post-Covid Era

Obilet now is equipped with plug-and-play B2B and SaaS solutions to be offered to both operators and online/offline ticket resellers in neighboring countries, where there is huge revenue potential for the Turkish start-up.

Obilet’s vastly enhanced market share, coupled with rising travel demand in the post-Covid era, is expected to yield 40 million ticket sales in 2022 and a GMV of over $500 million. Company officials even suggest that, as Obilet gradually expands into fresh markets, annual GMV could reach as much as $1 billion within the next few years.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:05aCORNERSTONE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04aENGIE : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:04aItaly Retail Sales Rebounded in June
DJ
05:03aSony posts record Q1 profit on pandemic demand for devices and content
RE
05:03aVOESTALPINE : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
05:02aAmazon launches free one-day delivery in Brazil amid fierce competition
RE
05:02aEVOTEC : to announce results for the first half-year 2021 on 11 August 2021
EQ
05:01aOVZON : U.S. DoD orders Ovzon T6 terminals for increased agility in airborne operations
AQ
05:01aBAROYECA GOLD & SILVER : continues advancing targets and expands Tavera vein system with the addition of Veta 8 targets and chip samples values up to 401 g/t Ag and 13.93 g/t Au from the Atocha property (Colombia)
AQ
05:01aPRESS RELEASE : Evotec SE to announce results for the first half-year 2021 on 11 August 2021
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : MARKETMIND: Peaks everywhere
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
4SIEMENS ENERGY AG : SIEMENS ENERGY : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS