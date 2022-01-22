Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European Parliament : Animals must be better protected during transport

01/22/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • EU rules on animal transport are outdated, misleading and poorly enforced
  • New update and more political will is needed
  • Limit transport time, increase animals' comfort and control exports more tightly

After 18 months of fact-finding, MEPs call on EU countries to respect animal welfare during transport and to transition to transporting meat and not live animals.

Each year, millions of live animals are transported by road, sea, rail and air within and outside the EU for slaughter, fattening or breeding. Their wellbeing during these journeys should be ensured by special EU rules, in force from 2005; however, this has turned out not to be the case.


Parliament's inquiry, set up in June 2020 to investigate alleged violations of EU animal transport rules, concluded that EU provisions in this area are not always complied with in member states and do not fully take into account the different needs of animals. The most obvious violations include lack of headroom, water or food supply for transported animals, animals being shipped when they are unfit for transport, and overcrowding. Inappropriate vehicles are used, and transport sometimes take place under extreme temperatures and extended journey times.


To remedy the situation, MEPs adopted recommendations on Thursday with 557 votes to 55 and 78 abstentions. They call on the Commission and EU countries to step up their efforts to respect animal welfare during transport, update EU rules and appoint an EU commissioner responsible for animal welfare.


Restricting journey time and ensuring adequate comfort

Journey time for domestic animals going to slaughter should not exceed eight hours, MEPs demand and pregnant animals in the last third of gestation should not be transported for more than four hours. Unweaned calves aged less than four weeks should also not be transported, they say, except by farmers and over a distance shorter than 50 km.


MEPs want CCTV cameras on transport vehicles, especially for loading and unloading. National authorities should only approve animal travel plans if the temperature is forecast to be between 5ºC and 30ºC. Temperature, humidity and ammonia levels in vehicles should be recorded, MEPs add.

Put a break on live animal export


There is no control system in place, MEPs criticise, to transport animals to non-EU countries. They demand member states inspect all consignments to non-EU countries, to ensure that animals are fed and hydrated, that drinking devices function properly, and that they have enough space and headroom. Live animal export should be approved only if it complies with European animal welfare standards.


Transport meat over live animals

MEPs advocate a transition to a more efficient and ethical system that favours the transport of semen or embryos over breeding stock, and carcasses and meat over animals being moved for slaughter. They call on the Commission to urgently present, no later than 2023, an action plan to support this transition, including a proposal on a specific fund to minimise the socio-economic impacts of the changes that need to be made.

Quotes


EP rapporteur Daniel Buda (EPP, RO) said: "Animal welfare during transport is non-negotiable and must be respected until the animals reach their final destination. The transport of live animals must continue, both in member states and in third countries, while respecting the highest standards of animal welfare. It is important for the EU's economy and for the financial survival of our farmers."


Co-rapporteur Isabel Carvalhais (S&D, PT) added: "Animal welfare is a flagship issue of this institution. The transport of live animals is an inseparable part of animal welfare in the EU, which we evaluated in depth and with great commitment in this Committee of Inquiry. We need to invest in more and better solutions to reduce the need to transport live animals. We must keep in mind, however, the social dimension of what we are proposing and how this will affect people."

Contacts:
  • Gediminas VILKAS
    Press Officer
    Contact data:
    • Phone number: (+32) 2 28 33592 (BXL)
    • Mobile number: (+32) 470 89 29 21
    • E-mail: gediminas.vilkas@europarl.europa.eu
    • E-mail: anit-press@europarl.europa.eu
    • Twitter account: @EP_AnimalTran

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 16:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aBlast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six
RE
11:34aBlast hits western Afghan city of Herat, killing at least six
RE
11:32aGermany's Scholz says raising minimum wage a matter of respect
RE
11:07aUK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths
RE
11:04aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Animals must be better protected during transport
PU
10:25aGerman government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
10:13aGermany cries foul over nuclear energy in EU's green investment rule book
RE
10:12aLebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week
RE
10:09aPolitical advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris
RE
10:05aGerman government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3Germany cries foul over nuclear energy in EU's green investment rule bo..
4Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing
5German government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin

HOT NEWS