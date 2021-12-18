Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European Parliament : Russia must immediately withdraw its forces threatening Ukraine

12/18/2021 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Parliament condemns the large Russian military build-up near Ukraine
  • Sanctions against Russia should include a suspension from the SWIFT payment system
  • Russia does not decide Ukraine's future
Parliament warns that any aggression by Moscow must come at a high economic and political price © AFP/Aleksey Filippov

Against the backdrop of increasing Russian military threats against Ukraine, MEPs say any aggression by Moscow must come at a high economic and political price.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday by 548 votes in favour, 69 against and 54 abstentions, Parliament condemns the current large Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border. MEPs demand that the government in Moscow immediately withdraw its forces and stop threatening its neighbouring country.


While highlighting that the military build-up also presents a threat to peace, stability and security in Europe, it is also a tool to extract political concessions from the West at Ukraine's expense, MEPs say.


With Ukrainian NATO aspirations in mind, the text emphasises that "any country's choice of alliances must not be subject to a third country's approval" and therefore rejects Russia's attempts to include some countries in its 'sphere of influence' to shape their future.


Russia must pay a high economic and political price for any new aggressions

The EU must be ready to send Russia a stark warning that military hostilities against Ukraine will not only be unacceptable, but would also come at a high economic and political price, the text says. EU countries must remain ready to agree swiftly on severe economic and financial sanctions against the Russian government to address immediate threats, rather than wait for another invasion to take place before taking action.


Any new sanctions package should include the Russian officer corps and flag officers involved in the planning of a possible invasion, as well as the immediate circle and oligarchs "in the orbit of the Russian President and their families". It should also entail the freezing of financial and physical assets in the EU, travel bans, the exclusion of Russia from the SWIFT payment system, the targeting of sectors important to the Russian economy and the disruption of the financing of the country's intelligence services and the military.


Reduce dependence on Russian energy

MEPs also demand that the EU take credible steps to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports and show stronger energy solidarity with Ukraine. This should be done by interlinking the EU's and Ukraine's energy infrastructures more closely.


The resolution urges that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should not be made operational, regardless of whether it at some point fulfils the provisions of the EU Gas Directive.


Ceasefire agreements must be adhered to

Parliament also urges Russia and the Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to adhere to the ceasefire agreements. In addition, MEPs call on Russia to engage constructively in the so-called Normandy Format (gathering representatives of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France) to try to resolve the war in Donbas and the Trilateral Contact Group, as well as to implement its international obligations, particularly under the Minsk Agreements and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.


The resolution also expresses its full support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, within its internationally recognised borders.

Contacts:
  • Viktor ALMQVIST
    Press Officer
    Contact data:
    • Phone number: (+32) 2 28 31834 (BXL)
    • Phone number: (+33) 3 881 72420 (STR)
    • Mobile number: (+32) 470 88 29 42
    • E-mail: viktor.almqvist@europarl.europa.eu
    • E-mail: foreign-press@europarl.europa.eu
    • Twitter account: @EP_ForeignAff
  • Snježana KOBEŠĆAK SMODIŠ
    Press Officer
    Contact data:
    • Phone number: (+32) 2 28 32547 (BXL)
    • Phone number: (+33) 3 881 74007 (STR)
    • Mobile number: (+32) 470 96 08 19
    • E-mail: snjezana.kobescak@europarl.europa.eu
    • E-mail: foreign-press@europarl.europa.eu
    • Twitter account: @EP_ForeignAff

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 15:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aGreece plans more relief for homes and businesses hit by energy costs
RE
11:30aAfghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms
RE
11:22aUK COVID-19 cases up 44% in past week
RE
11:20aMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel-General Alexander Fomin held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Lebanon for Russia George Shaaban
PU
11:16aJefferies CEO Rich Handler Says Tentatively Shooting For January 17 As The Day Co Might Resume Working From Office  Instagram Post
RE
11:16aJefferies ceo handler - employees eligible for booster shots will need to get it by no later than jan 31 to gain access to co offices  instagram post
RE
11:15aJefferies ceo rich handler says tentatively shooting for january 17 as the day co might resume working from office  instagram post
RE
11:01aJefferies Tentatively Sets Jan. 17 For Return To Its Offices - Bloomberg News
RE
11:01aJefferies tentatively sets jan. 17 for return to its offices - bloomberg news
RE
10:40aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Russia must immediately withdraw its forces threatening Ukraine
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
3Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
4Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
5Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory

HOT NEWS