European Parliament approves new Common Agricultural Policy Minister of Agriculture highlighted that this reform ensures the development of sustainable and safe agrifood systems

11/24/2021 | 06:40am EST
2021-11-23 at 15h39
European Parliament approves new Common Agricultural Policy
Portuguese Minister of Agriculture, Maria do Céu Antunes, at the Ministers of Agriculture council that sealed the deal on the Common Agricultural Policy reform during the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union, 29 June 2022

Modal galeria

The European Parliament approved in Strasbourg the reform package for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027.

"Today's voting pleases us immensely. I recall that this was a negotiation process that began in 2018, and the political agreement between the European Parliament, Council and Commission was only reached on 28 June 2021, during the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union", the Minister of Agriculture, Maria do Céu Antunes, claimed.

"European farmers need this reform, as it meets the European Union's needs by being fairer, greener, and ensuring the development of safe and sustainable agrifood systems, from a resilience perspective, on the economic and environmental dimensions. In addition, for the first time in the history of this policy, it included the social dimension too", the Minister added.

The national Strategic Plan is at an advanced stage of drafting (the second wide public consultation is currently under way) and will be delivered to the Commission for approval by 31 December 2021, as envisaged in the European Union rules.

The new Common Agricultural Policy will enter into force on 1 January 2023.

Government of Portugal published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


