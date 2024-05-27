May 27, 2024 at 03:50 am EDT

In the U.S. markets were closed.

In Europe, the UK market was closed. Other stocks in Europe were flat. France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX held steady.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 99.45.

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady at 2.592%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was flat at 4.47%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 1.1%.

