In the U.S. markets were closed.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.2% in morning trading. Grifols added 6.5% and Commerzbank rose 2.3%. On the other hand, Atos slipped 15.8%, and Sinch lost 8.2%. The FTSE 100 added 0.2%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 gained 0.1% and Germany's DAX rose 0.1%.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index climbed 0.1% to 96.99.

In commodities, Brent crude climbed 0.1% to $78.38 a barrel, and WTI crude was flat at $72.71 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 1 basis point to 2.219% from 2.206%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was flat at 3.944%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were mixed as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.9%, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.2%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 0.1%.

-This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-15-24 0349ET