In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.6% in morning trading. Kion Group rose 4% and Ambu Series B rose 3.2%. On the other hand, Warehouses de Pauw sunk 2.1%, and Atos lost 1.9%. The FTSE 100 added 0.5%. Other stocks in Europe were up as France's CAC 40 increased 0.5% and Germany's DAX climbed 0.5%.

In the U.S. markets were closed.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 98.46.

In commodities, Brent crude was flat at $88.58 a barrel, and WTI crude was flat at $85.59 a barrel.

The German 10-year Bund yield rose by 2 basis points to 2.573% from 2.549%, and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was flat at 4.186%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Stocks in Asia were up as Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 2.5%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 1.4%.

