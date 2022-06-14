European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

Boeing in April confirmed a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025, from the previous target of late 2023, but said it remained confident in the program.

Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington the meeting is "very important" to share information.

Ky added the meeting is to talk about "what are the issues, what are the solutions, what are the mitigating factors."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)