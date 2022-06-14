Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X

06/14/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aerial view of Boeing planes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and European aviation safety regulators plan to hold a meeting next week with Boeing on its 777X airplane that is awaiting certification, Europe's top aviation safety regulator said on Tuesday.

Boeing in April confirmed a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025, from the previous target of late 2023, but said it remained confident in the program.

Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington the meeting is "very important" to share information.

Ky added the meeting is to talk about "what are the issues, what are the solutions, what are the mitigating factors."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22pU.s. fda advisers vote to recommend moderna's covid-19 vaccine f…
RE
04:22pUkraine suffering painful losses, needs anti-missile weapons, Zelenskiy says
RE
04:21pWALL STREET WATCHDOG TO LAID-OFF CRYPTO EMPLOYEES : work for us
RE
04:21pEuropean, U.S. regulators to hold meeting with Boeing on 777X
RE
04:21pU.s. fda advisers voted 22-0 in favor of moderna's covid-19 vacc…
RE
04:19pU.s. fda advisers vote to recommend moderna's covid-19 vaccine f…
RE
04:16pU.S. to sell up to 45 mln bbls oil from reserve as part of historic release
RE
04:10pHappy the elephant is denied personhood, to stay at Bronx Zoo
RE
04:00pWall Street dips with Fed policy announcement on tap
RE
04:00pEU looking to Israel to help it reduce energy reliance on Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French state closely monitoring future of 'strategic asset' Atos -offic..
2Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
3DSM : Bernstein takes a positive view
4Analyst recommendations: NetApp, Nike, Oracle, Wizz Air, Walmart...
5Billionaire-founder Harold Hamm offers to take Continental private in $..

HOT NEWS