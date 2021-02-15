European Union Certifies Moscow Cargo LLC

MOSCOW, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moscow Cargo LLC has been issued the RA3 certificate by the German National Civil Aviation Administration (Luftfahrt-Bundesamt), which inspects and certifies airports and airlines on behalf of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The RA3 certificate (Regulated Agent Third Country) confirms that the terminal of Moscow Cargo LLC fully complies with all aviation security requirements established by the European Union for cargo and mail destined for or traveling through the EU countries from the territory of non-EU countries (Implementing Regulation (EU ) 2015/1998).

Moscow Cargo's registration number is RU / RA3 / 00005-01.

The Luftfahrt-Bundesamt auditors paid special attention to the implementation of a security program by Moscow Cargo that includes measures to protect the cargo and preserve its integrity throughout the entire logistics cycle before the transfer to the airline. All cargo-handling operations from the moment of acceptance for transportation until the moment of delivery on board the aircraft take place in the controlled area of the airport (KZA), where unauthorized access to the cargo is prohibited during ground handling.

Moscow Cargo is the largest cargo operator in the Russian Federation with RA3 certification. The current certificate is valid until December 29, 2023, and allows new partner airlines of Sheremetyevo Airport to undergo simplified certification and receive the ACC3 status (Air Cargo or Mail Carrier operating into the Union from a Third Country Airport), which is required for the shipment of goods and mail to EU countries.

The Registered Agent Regime (along with the Known Consignor Regime) was originally introduced by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and its member states to support the implementation of the Air Cargo Secured Supply Chain (ICAO) concept.

The concept was developed after explosives were found in two parcels sent to the United States from Yemen by courier services UPS and FedEx on October 29, 2010, and the practice soon became widespread. Since July 1, 2014, the European Union has required that all air transport of goods and mail destined for or traveling through the EU countries from countries outside the EU be by carriers that have confirmed ACC3 status. This is in accordance with the EU-approved procedure for ensuring a secure chain of deliveries from third countries (Third Country EU Validated Secure Supply Chain).

Moscow Cargo LLC is a modern high-tech cargo aviation terminal and the main handling operator of Sheremetyevo International Airport, which serves 68% of the airport's cargo and postal turnover.

Today, the Moscow Cargo terminal has a total area of 42,300 m² and is designed to handle 380,000 tons of cargo per year. It is the largest cargo terminal in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe and has no analogues in Russia in terms of technical equipment. High-tech equipment and production facilities for processing special goods allow Moscow Cargo LLC to effectively serve all types of cargo without restrictions.

All the latest industry requirements for the maintenance of temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products were included in the design and construction of the Moscow Cargo terminal. The terminal has a spacious cool zone with 26 chambers with an autonomously adjustable temperature regime in the range from -20 to +25 °С. The terminal also is equipped with 60 cells maintaining a temperature of +2 to +8 °C for storing assembled pallets with temperature-sensitive goods. The terminal storage area can simultaneously accommodate up to 30 active containers, the maintenance of which is carried out by specially trained personnel. A wide range of additional services of the terminal includes adding dry ice to the transport packaging at the request of the customer.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

Public Relations Department

Sheremetyevo International Airport

Tel. (495) 578-85-85, (495) 578-20-73

pressa@svo.aero

www.svo.aero

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-union-certifies-moscow-cargo-llc-301228413.html

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport