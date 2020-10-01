Log in
European Union : Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to S

10/01/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Singapore?

What we offer?

A traineeshipof up to6 months within the Trade and Economic Section of the EU Delegation to Singapore, starting in November 2020, subject to respect to the local legislation as well as the national legislation of the candidate(s) if non-resident.

The Trade and Economic Section of the Delegation of the European Union to Singapore is in charge of following trade and economic developments in Singapore and to communicate on EU trade and economic policies.

Main tasks:

  • Attend and report on conferences, seminars and lectures covering international economic and trade relations, domestic economic policies and institutional matters,
  • Conduct research and drafting background papers on economic policies and political matters,
  • Supply timely and concise information on key trade, economic and political developments affecting Singapore and the region,
  • Assist in the organisation of meetings and events hosted at the Delegation,
  • Draft minutes of meetings.

Qualifications or special requirements:

  • In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to Country and thus candidates currently residing in Singapore might be preferred
  • General understanding of international trade and economic matters ,
  • Knowledge of EU institutions and policies,
  • Eagerness to learn, motivation to work in a team, attention to detail ,
  • Fluency in English,
  • Legal or economic background would be an asset.

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail addressdelegation-singapore-internships@eeas.europa.eu:

  • A detailed Europass curriculum vitae (CV)
  • a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship
  • and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Trade and Economic Section

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Non-resident candidates must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected application, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin.

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 18:14:06 UTC
