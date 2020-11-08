European Union : Media advisory - Video conference of ministers of Trade, 9 November 2020

Indicative programme

9.00

Beginning of the video conference of ministers of Trade, 9 November

Discussion on trade relations with the United States.

Review recent developments related to the trade policy review exercise and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) reform.

Trade relations with China.

Progress achieved on on-going legislative files (public session at +/- 13.10)

At the end of the meeting (+/- 14.00) - press conference in live streaming.

