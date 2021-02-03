|
European Union : OPINION on position limits on ICE Endex NCG natural gas contracts
Date: 29th January 2021
ESMA70-155-11512
OPINION on position limits on ICE Endex NCG natural gas contracts
I.Introduction and legal basis
On 2 December 2020, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) considered that sufficient information was received to assess a notification from the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) under Article 57(5) of Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments1 ("MiFID II"). The notification is regarding the exact position limits AFM intends to set for futures and options in ICE Endex German NCG Gas commodity contracts in accordance with the methodology for calculation established in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/591 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the application of position limits in commodity derivatives2 ("RTS 21") and taking into account the factors referred to in Article 57(3) of MiFID II.
ESMA's competence to deliver an opinion is based on Article 57(5) of MiFID II. In accordance with Article 44(1) of Regulation (EU) 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Securities and Markets Authority)3 ("ESMA Regulation"), the Board of Supervisors has adopted this opinion.
On 31 July 2020, ESMA issued a first opinion regarding the exact position limits AFM intended to set for the ICE Endex German NCG natural gas commodity contracts. The position limits considered by AFM in October 2019 were 19,767,000 MWh for the spot month limit and 2,096,643 MWh for the other months' limit. In this opinion, ESMA concluded that the position limits considered by AFM complied with the methodology established in RTS 21 and were consistent with the objectives of Article 57 of MiFID II.
According to Article 57(4) of MiFID II, a competent authority shall review position limits where there is a significant change in deliverable supply or open interest, or any other significant change on the market, and reset the position limits. Since the level of open interest has significantly increased compared to the level of open interest underpinning the other months' position limit set out in AFM's initial submission, AFM considered that the position limits should be reset. The new position limits have started applying from 16 November 2020.
1 Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (OJ L 173, 12.6.2014, p. 349).
2 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/591 of 1.12.2016 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the application of position limits commodity derivatives (OJ L 87, 31.3.2017, p. 479).
3 Regulation (EU) 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Securities and Markets Authority), amending Decision No 716/2009/EC and repealing Commission Decision 2009/77/EC (OJ L 331, 15. 12.2010, p. 84).
5. In this opinion, ESMA is assessing whether the new position limits AFM intends to set for the NCG natural gas commodity contracts comply with the methodology established in RTS 21 and are consistent with the objectives of Article 57 of MiFID II.
Contract classification
Commodity base product: energy (NRGY)
Commodity sub product: natural gas (NGAS)
Commodity further sub product: NCG (NCGG)
Name of trading venue: ICE ENDEX DERIVATIVES B.V.
MIC: NDEX
Venue product codes: GNM, GNP
III.Market description
Natural gas is a hydrocarbon gas mixture consisting largely of methane and other hydrocarbons, occurring naturally underground (often in association with petroleum). It is used as a source of energy for heating, cooking, electricity generation, fuel for vehicles and chemical feedstock in the manufacture of plastics and other organic chemicals.
The fundamentals of the gas markets are based on the supply and demand of gas in Europe. On the supply side, the key drivers are the availability of gas production (especially those from Norway, the Netherlands, Russia, North Africa and the Middle East), transportation and storage (pipelines maintenances or outages). On the demand side, the consumption is mainly driven by the weather (heating needs). Germany is divided into two market areas: Gaspool (GPL) & NetConnect Germany (NCG), each of which has a virtual hub on which network users can trade gas. The NCG market area is larger in size and traded volume as compared to GPL.
Because the Dutch TTF hub is the preferred venue for forward trading, trading on NCG and Gaspool is mostly focused on the short term and balancing. Recently the German Federal Government has tendered the ideas of merging the GPL and NCG hubs and has introduced an amendment of the Gas Act which forces the network operators to establish a single market area and one virtual trading hub by April 2022 at the latest.
The ICE Endex German NCG Gas Futures contract refers to the trading of natural gas produced in Germany and received from the countries Germany is connected to. The contracts are traded in lots for which 1 lot equals 1 MW (1,000,000 Watts). The minimum trading size is 5 lots for electronic futures, 1 lot for Exchange for Physical (EFP) and 1 lot for exchange for swaps (EFS). There are monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly future contracts available and the contracts are physically settled.
The ICE Endex NCG Gas Options contract is an option on the ICE Endex NCG Gas Futures contract. At expiry, one lot of NCG Gas Option will exercise into one lot of NCG Gas Futures. NCG Gas Options are European style, such that In-The-Money options, unless abandoned, are automatically exercised at expiry.
The market of ICE Endex German NCG Natural Gas contracts has been developing from an illiquid market to an 'in development' market. The daily average open interest was 1168 lots in Q1 2019 and 2334 lots in Q2 2019 whereas it amounted to 4701 lots in Q1 2020 and 6417 lots in Q2 2020. It is therefore a quickly developing contract, which has to be taken into account when setting the limit.
IV.Proposed limit and rationale
Spot month position limit
Deliverable supply
Deliverable supply amounts to 206,850,000 MWh.
Deliverable supply was calculated by the sum of the internal production in Germany, the storage capacity and the import capacity. The internal production was 0 MW4 in 2019, the storage facilities represented 2,973 Gwh/d5 as of 2018, and interconnection with other countries and LNG represented 3,922 GWh/d6 for the year 2019.
Because deliverable supply is calculated per standard month (30 days), the capacity needs to be multiplied by 30 (days), resulting in an estimation of deliverable supply of 6,895 Gwh/d*30 = 206,850,000 MWh.
Spot month position limit
15. The spot month limit amounts to 20,685,000 MWh, which represents 10% of deliverable supply. The spot month limit applies to NCG Futures and Options contracts. The spot month includes one monthly contract.
Spot month position limit rationale
16. The baseline for the spot month limit has been set at 25% as required by Article 9(1) of RTS 21. The contract can have a position limit set between 5% and 35%, according to the Article 14 of RTS 21.
Source: http://appsso.eurostat.ec.europa.eu/nui/show.do?dataset=nrg_103m&lang=en
Source: https://www.gie.eu/maps_data/downloads/2018/Storage_DB_Dec2018.xlsx
Source : https://www.entsog.eu/sites/default/files/2020-01/ENTSOG_GIE_SYSDEV_2018-2019_1600x1200_FULL_063_clean.pdf
The AFM has considered the following factors for adjusting the spot month limit downwards from the baseline:
Article 16(1) of RTS 21: For NCG natural gas there are contracts available with relatively short maturities.
Article 17 of RTS 21: Gas delivered in Germany is also used as the deliverable supply for other commodity derivatives in the EU, for instance at EEX.
Article 18(3) of RTS 21: The deliverable supply is significantly higher than the open interest. Based on the rationale of Article 18(3) of RTS 21, the AFM has applied a reverse interpretation of Article 18(3) of RTS 21 and adjusted the spot month limit downwards.
The AFM has considered all other potential factors, including the volatility in the contract as required by Article 21 of RTS 21, and none of them have been regarded as material or relevant to require an adjustment, either up or down for the spot month limit.
Given the characteristics of this contract, the AFM decided to set a spot month limit of 10% of deliverable supply. This provides a figure of 20,685,000 MWh.
Other months' position limit
Open interest
Open interest amounts to 5,787,881 MWh. For the German NCG Gas market, the related contracts that fit the aggregation criteria of identical settlement and delivery terms are German NCG Gas Futures (GNM) and NCG Natural Gas Options (Futures Style Margin) (GNP).
The daily average open interest figures are extracted from the AFM's position reporting system. The daily average open interest is calculated by adding the open interest from each identified related contract that can be aggregated. The resulting figure is the daily open interest of the relevant contract for the selected publication date. A daily overview of the contract open interest was made by repeating this process for each publication date for September 2020. The aggregated daily open interest average over September 2020 for the German NCG Gas contract is 5,787,881 MWh.
Other month's position limit
22. The other months' limit amounts to 2,893,941 MWh. The other months' limit applies to ICE Endex German NGC Futures and Options contracts. It includes, monthly, quarterly, half- yearly and yearly contracts.
