European Union : OPINION on position limits on ICE Endex NCG natural gas contracts

Date: 29th January 2021

ESMA70-155-11512

OPINION on position limits on ICE Endex NCG natural gas contracts

I.Introduction and legal basis

On 2 December 2020, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) considered that sufficient information was received to assess a notification from the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) under Article 57(5) of Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments 1 ("MiFID II"). The notification is regarding the exact position limits AFM intends to set for futures and options in ICE Endex German NCG Gas commodity contracts in accordance with the methodology for calculation established in Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/591 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the application of position limits in commodity derivatives 2 ("RTS 21") and taking into account the factors referred to in Article 57(3) of MiFID II. ESMA's competence to deliver an opinion is based on Article 57(5) of MiFID II. In accordance with Article 44(1) of Regulation (EU) 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Securities and Markets Authority) 3 ("ESMA Regulation"), the Board of Supervisors has adopted this opinion. On 31 July 2020, ESMA issued a first opinion regarding the exact position limits AFM intended to set for the ICE Endex German NCG natural gas commodity contracts. The position limits considered by AFM in October 2019 were 19,767,000 MWh for the spot month limit and 2,096,643 MWh for the other months' limit. In this opinion, ESMA concluded that the position limits considered by AFM complied with the methodology established in RTS 21 and were consistent with the objectives of Article 57 of MiFID II. According to Article 57(4) of MiFID II, a competent authority shall review position limits where there is a significant change in deliverable supply or open interest, or any other significant change on the market, and reset the position limits. Since the level of open interest has significantly increased compared to the level of open interest underpinning the other months' position limit set out in AFM's initial submission, AFM considered that the position limits should be reset. The new position limits have started applying from 16 November 2020.

1 Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (OJ L 173, 12.6.2014, p. 349).

2 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2017/591 of 1.12.2016 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the application of position limits commodity derivatives (OJ L 87, 31.3.2017, p. 479).

3 Regulation (EU) 1095/2010 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 24 November 2010 establishing a European Supervisory Authority (European Securities and Markets Authority), amending Decision No 716/2009/EC and repealing Commission Decision 2009/77/EC (OJ L 331, 15. 12.2010, p. 84).

