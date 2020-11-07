European Union : Sanctions regime against illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean extended by one year

The Council today adopted a decision extending for one year, until 12 November 2021, the existing framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey's unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The European Union will therefore maintain its ability to impose targeted restrictive measures on persons or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The sanctions consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for persons, and an asset freeze for entities. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed.

Currently two individuals are subject to sanctions.

The sanctions regime against illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean is a direct follow-up to the Council conclusions of 14 October 2019, which were endorsed by the European Council on 17-18 October 2019, when the EU reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus regarding respect for its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law, and invited the Commission and the European External Action Service to submit proposals for a framework for restrictive measures.