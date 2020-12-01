Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European Union and ASEAN to form strategic partnership: Germany

12/01/2020 | 07:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a virtual news conference in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union and the ASEAN group of southeast Asian countries have agreed to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership, current EU president Germany said on Tuesday.

"As close economic partners, we will stand up for safe and open trade routes and a free and fair trade," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after a virtual meeting with his counterparts from the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"Together, we represent more than a billion people and almost 25 per cent of global economic power. Together, we have a strong voice in this world," said Maas, who gave no specific details on what the strategic partnership would entail.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The EU has 27 member states.

Two weeks ago, the 10 ASEAN nations joined China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand to form the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) - the world's largest free trade bloc, accounting for nearly a third of the global population and about 30 per cent of global GDP.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:36aANALYSIS : Wary Turks aren't buying Erdogan's economic promise yet
RE
07:35aGeorgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda Expands GOTV Activities for Georgia Senate Runoff Amid Ongoing Efforts to Disenfranchise Black Voters
SE
07:35aCanada's Covid-19 Response Is to Spend Heavily and Ignore the Deficit -- for Now
DJ
07:34aUK year-ahead inflation expectations rise to 3.3% - Citi/YouGov
RE
07:33aEUROPEAN UNION AND ASEAN TO FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP : Germany
RE
07:20aComparison Shopping with Pureloan.com Leads to $15,335 Average Interest Savings
SE
07:20aInternational Paper Company  Richmond Container in Richmond, VA Receives Their Sixth Star’ Designation Under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Voluntary Protection Program
SE
07:15aAlmost a fifth of Spanish firms in danger of insolvency by 2020, says Bank of Spain
RE
07:09aMadrid and Barcelona rents plummet since May, property portal says
RE
07:09aRFA REVIEW : Automakers Approve E15 in Nearly All 2021 Vehicles, but FFV Offerings Continue to Slide
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2UniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
4LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: LG Chem to double China battery capacity to meet Tesla demand - sources
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : World shares rise on recovery hopes, following stellar November

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ