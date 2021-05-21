European Union : ESMA Staff Stakeholder contacts in the First Quarter 2021

May 2021
ESMA20-92-181
ESMA Staff Stakeholder contacts
in the First Quarter 2021
ESMA is committed to the highest standards of transparency in its interactions with stakeholders. ESMA will therefore publish information on ESMA staff meetings with external stakeholders.
|
Date
|
Institution met
|
Main topics discussed
|
11/01/2021
|
BMLL Tech
|
Presentation of Plato Metric post trade consolidated tape
|
|
|
|
12/01/2021
|
EVIA
|
OTF Review Report
|
|
|
|
12/01/2021
|
Eurex STS
|
Catch up on CSDR settlement discipline regime
|
|
|
|
13/01/2021
|
Electronic Debt Markets Association (EDMA)
|
consultation paper on Organised Trading Facilities (OTF)
|
|
|
|
14/01/2021
|
EEX
|
Position limits and developments in commodity derivatives markets
|
|
|
|
14/01/2021
|
Euroclear
|
Catch up on CSDR issues
|
|
|
|
15/01/2021
|
Milieu
|
Study on Audit Directive and Regulation for EU Commission
|
|
|
|
17/01/2021
|
Large audit networks
|
Income tax accounting Brexit
|
|
|
|
25/01/2021
|
JP Morgan
|
Consultation paper on Organised Trading Facilities (OTF)
|
|
|
|
26/01/2021
|
ECSDA
|
Catch up on CSDR issues
|
|
|
|
26/01/2021
|
FTSE-Russell
|
Green Revenues data access
|
|
|
|
26/01/2021
|
AFME
|
Sizing and Resolving COVID-19 European Corporate Recapitalisation - Equity and Hybrid Markets
|
|
|
Solutions
|
26/01/2021
|
CFA Institute and CFA Society Portugal
|
On the Road to a European Recovery Post-Covid
|
|
|
|
27/01/2021
|
Peterson Institute for International Economics
|
Early Post-Brexit Observations on the City of London Confirmation
|
|
|
|
02/02/2021
|
RepRisk
|
ESG ratings methodology
|
|
|
|
02/02/2021
|
BlackRock
|
Lessons from COVID-19 - financial market ecosystem; meeting at request of Blackrock
|
|
|
|
02/02/2021
|
AFME
|
ESMA Securities Markets Annual Statistical Report
|
|
|
|
03/02/2021
|
ASIC
|
Quarterly updates
|
|
|
|
04/02/2021
|
Irish Funds
|
Topics covered include systemic risk and data requirements, MMF developments, AIFMD review and
|
|
|
sustainable finance.
|
05/02/2021
|
Better Finance and DSW
|
Implementation of the Shareholder Rights Directive II and Implementing Regulation
|
|
|
- Sustainable Corporate Governance Initiative and CMU Action Plan
|
05/02/2021
|
Europex
|
Data collection for the review of RTS 2 for commodity derivatives
|
|
|
|
08/02/2021
|
London Metal Exchange (LME)
|
Position Management Controls
|
|
|
|
08/02/2021
|
BEUC
|
CP on Guidelines on MIFID II appropriateness and execution-only requirements
|
|
|
|
09/02/2021
|
FESE
|
Update on the review of RTS 2 and more specifically the transparency regime for bonds; Guidelines
|
|
|
on market data
|
10/02/2021
|
ICE
|
Transition of the EUA market from London to Amsterdam
|
|
|
|
10/02/2021
|
FIA/EPTA
|
Guidelines on market data
|
|
|
|
12/02/2021
|
ISS
|
EU Taxonomy alignment assessment tool
|
|
|
|
16/02/2021
|
ICMA
|
Phone call to follow up SMSG meeting on 9 February regarding treatment of green bonds in PAI
|
|
|
indicators in the SFDR RTS published on 4 February 2021
|
|
|
|
18/02/2021
|
FIA
|
Discussion on Consultation Paper on the review report on algorithmic trading
|
|
|
|
19/02/2021
|
Bloomberg
|
DTO
|
|
|
|
22/02/2021
|
Clarus
|
DTO
|
|
|
|
22/02/2021
|
TradeWeb
|
DTO
|
|
|
|
25/02/2021
|
FESE
|
DTO
|
|
|
|
25/02/2021
|
Engie Global Market SAS
|
Recovery Package and position limits
|
|
|
|
25/02/2021
|
AFME
|
Call with AFME on ESMA consultation paper on algo trading
|
|
|
|
01/03/2021
|
Enterprise Data Management Council (EDMC)
|
Introductory discussion on the importance of standardisation in the ESG data field and work of the
|
|
|
EDM in this regard
|
02/03/2021
|
Deutsche Boerse Group
|
MiFIR open access provisions for ETDs
|
|
|
|
05/03/2021
|
Bundesverband Crowdfunding eV
|
Crowdfunding regulation (ECSPR) and ESMA's consultation paper
|
|
|
|
05/03/2021
|
TP ICAP
|
DTO
|
|
|
|
08/03/2021
|
Italian Private Banking Association
|
MIFID II, client categorisation, product governance
|
|
|
|
08/03/2021
|
Quandl Astec
|
Data use and data quality in quandl FIS Astec Analytics Short Lending Data
|
|
|
|
09/03/2021
|
Tradition SA
|
DTO
|
|
|
|
09/03/2021
|
Managed Funds Association (MFA)
|
Market developments in an investment fund context
|
|
|
|
09/03/2021
|
CEPS
|
Capital Markets Union, investment funds, financial innovation
|
|
|
|
11/03/2021
|
Finreg-e
|
Regtech tools for digital single rulebook
|
|
|
|
11/03/2021
|
FIA/EPTA
|
FIA EPTA research paper on warrant market structures
|
|
|
|
12/03/2021
|
Blackrock
|
Market data guidelines
|
|
|
|
15/03/2021
|
SIR Group
|
Reference data fields
|
|
|
|
16/03/2021
|
AFME
|
AFME report on Recapitalising EU businesses post COVID-19 - How equity and hybrid markets
|
|
|
instruments can drive recovery
|
17/03/2021
|
EACH
|
CSDR settlement discipline
|
|
|
|
24/03/2021
|
Large audit networks
|
Brexit, Covid-19, IFRS 9, TLTRO III, SPACs, ESG impacts in financial statements, ESEF
|
|
|
|
26/03/2021
|
Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband
|
Risks in financial markets, ESG ratings
|
|
|
|
26/03/2021
|
Deutsche Boerse group
|
Payment for order flow
|
|
|
|
29/03/2021
|
Eurex STS
|
CSDR buy-in regime
|
|
|
|
30/03/2021
|
Fitch
|
Money Market Funds
|
|
|
|
31/03/2021
|
AFME
|
Call with AFME on Pre - hedging
|
|
|
