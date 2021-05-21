Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European Union : ESMA Staff Stakeholder contacts in the First Quarter 2021

05/21/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 2021

ESMA20-92-181

ESMA Staff Stakeholder contacts

in the First Quarter 2021

ESMA is committed to the highest standards of transparency in its interactions with stakeholders. ESMA will therefore publish information on ESMA staff meetings with external stakeholders.

Date

Institution met

Main topics discussed

11/01/2021

BMLL Tech

Presentation of Plato Metric post trade consolidated tape

12/01/2021

EVIA

OTF Review Report

12/01/2021

Eurex STS

Catch up on CSDR settlement discipline regime

13/01/2021

Electronic Debt Markets Association (EDMA)

consultation paper on Organised Trading Facilities (OTF)

14/01/2021

EEX

Position limits and developments in commodity derivatives markets

14/01/2021

Euroclear

Catch up on CSDR issues

15/01/2021

Milieu

Study on Audit Directive and Regulation for EU Commission

17/01/2021

Large audit networks

Income tax accounting Brexit

25/01/2021

JP Morgan

Consultation paper on Organised Trading Facilities (OTF)

26/01/2021

ECSDA

Catch up on CSDR issues

ESMA • 201-203 rue de Bercy • CS 80910 • 75589 Paris Cedex 12 • France • Tel. +33 (0) 1 58 36 43 21 • www.esma.europa.eu

26/01/2021

FTSE-Russell

Green Revenues data access

26/01/2021

AFME

Sizing and Resolving COVID-19 European Corporate Recapitalisation - Equity and Hybrid Markets

Solutions

26/01/2021

CFA Institute and CFA Society Portugal

On the Road to a European Recovery Post-Covid

27/01/2021

Peterson Institute for International Economics

Early Post-Brexit Observations on the City of London Confirmation

02/02/2021

RepRisk

ESG ratings methodology

02/02/2021

BlackRock

Lessons from COVID-19 - financial market ecosystem; meeting at request of Blackrock

02/02/2021

AFME

ESMA Securities Markets Annual Statistical Report

03/02/2021

ASIC

Quarterly updates

04/02/2021

Irish Funds

Topics covered include systemic risk and data requirements, MMF developments, AIFMD review and

sustainable finance.

05/02/2021

Better Finance and DSW

Implementation of the Shareholder Rights Directive II and Implementing Regulation

- Sustainable Corporate Governance Initiative and CMU Action Plan

05/02/2021

Europex

Data collection for the review of RTS 2 for commodity derivatives

08/02/2021

London Metal Exchange (LME)

Position Management Controls

08/02/2021

BEUC

CP on Guidelines on MIFID II appropriateness and execution-only requirements

09/02/2021

FESE

Update on the review of RTS 2 and more specifically the transparency regime for bonds; Guidelines

on market data

10/02/2021

ICE

Transition of the EUA market from London to Amsterdam

10/02/2021

FIA/EPTA

Guidelines on market data

12/02/2021

ISS

EU Taxonomy alignment assessment tool

16/02/2021

ICMA

Phone call to follow up SMSG meeting on 9 February regarding treatment of green bonds in PAI

indicators in the SFDR RTS published on 4 February 2021

2

18/02/2021

FIA

Discussion on Consultation Paper on the review report on algorithmic trading

19/02/2021

Bloomberg

DTO

22/02/2021

Clarus

DTO

22/02/2021

TradeWeb

DTO

25/02/2021

FESE

DTO

25/02/2021

Engie Global Market SAS

Recovery Package and position limits

25/02/2021

AFME

Call with AFME on ESMA consultation paper on algo trading

01/03/2021

Enterprise Data Management Council (EDMC)

Introductory discussion on the importance of standardisation in the ESG data field and work of the

EDM in this regard

02/03/2021

Deutsche Boerse Group

MiFIR open access provisions for ETDs

05/03/2021

Bundesverband Crowdfunding eV

Crowdfunding regulation (ECSPR) and ESMA's consultation paper

05/03/2021

TP ICAP

DTO

08/03/2021

Italian Private Banking Association

MIFID II, client categorisation, product governance

08/03/2021

Quandl Astec

Data use and data quality in quandl FIS Astec Analytics Short Lending Data

09/03/2021

Tradition SA

DTO

09/03/2021

Managed Funds Association (MFA)

Market developments in an investment fund context

09/03/2021

CEPS

Capital Markets Union, investment funds, financial innovation

11/03/2021

Finreg-e

Regtech tools for digital single rulebook

11/03/2021

FIA/EPTA

FIA EPTA research paper on warrant market structures

3

12/03/2021

Blackrock

Market data guidelines

15/03/2021

SIR Group

Reference data fields

16/03/2021

AFME

AFME report on Recapitalising EU businesses post COVID-19 - How equity and hybrid markets

instruments can drive recovery

17/03/2021

EACH

CSDR settlement discipline

24/03/2021

Large audit networks

Brexit, Covid-19, IFRS 9, TLTRO III, SPACs, ESG impacts in financial statements, ESEF

26/03/2021

Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband

Risks in financial markets, ESG ratings

26/03/2021

Deutsche Boerse group

Payment for order flow

29/03/2021

Eurex STS

CSDR buy-in regime

30/03/2021

Fitch

Money Market Funds

31/03/2021

AFME

Call with AFME on Pre - hedging

4

Disclaimer

European Union published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 21:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pOil jumps on weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico
RE
05:35pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pS&P, Fitch affirms South Africa's sovereign rating, outlook
RE
05:33pEUROPEAN UNION  : ESMA Staff Stakeholder contacts in the First Quarter 2021
PU
05:31pHealth Care Flat As Risk Aversion Hurts Biotech, Buoys Health Insurers -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:28pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data
RE
05:27pWhite House would back smaller broadband internet boost
RE
05:25pTSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30
RE
05:21pTech Down With Bitcoin Prices -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
3Bitcoin ends day on the ropes after China clamps down on mining, trading
4EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...

HOT NEWS