European Vending ffee Service Association : Kellogg Europe joins the EVA

10/14/2020

The globally renowned cereal and snack producer, founded more than 100 years ago in the US, is keen to expand business in the vending sector. The Pringles brand is highly associated with out-of-home consumption, and with vending seen as an important on-the-go channel Kellogg's is targeting growth in the coming years.

The Marketing Manager for Pringles, Aisling O'Hara, explained why the company has now joined the EVA, 'We're looking forward to being a member of the European Vending & Coffee Service Association, having just launched Pringles Minis exclusive to the vending channel we're keen to learn more about this dynamic channel & to work closely with our operators on challenges & opportunities within Vending across Europe.'

The EVA Director General Erwin Wetzel is pleased to see Kellogg's join the pan-European voice of the vending industry commenting, 'I would like to warmly welcome Kellogg's as a new member of the Association. It is encouraging that a well-known global company in Kellogg's has redesigned their traditional packaging with Pringles Minis so that they can be more easily dispensed in snack vending machines. We know that vending consumers often prefer to purchase brands they are familiar with on-the-go and so I certainly welcome this step. In becoming EVA members, Kellogg's can now receive up-to-date and detailed information on the trends and growth rates for our sector across Europe which could help in targeting investments, and crucially understand the true impact of Covid-19 on vending as well as when key players consider a return to growth. Kellogg's will furthermore be able to meet and network with the key European operators through EVA events, and I'm confident of a positive and productive partnership in the coming years.'

Kellogg Europe, based in Dublin, joins the EVA as a Supportive Member.

www.Kelloggs.com

www.Pringles.com

European Vending & Coffee Service Association published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:49:05 UTC

