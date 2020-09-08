European Wax Center Launches Customer Experience Management Program with SMG

Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management program with European Wax Center. The personal care brand franchise is partnering with SMG to advance the guest experience, uncover insights and drive loyalty across its growing network.

Founded in 2004 by the Coba brothers out of their father’s salon, European Wax Center (EWC) has grown to include more than 750 centers across the United States. The brand is now recognized as the leader in waxing powered by their professionally trained and certified waxing experts. EWC offers a full suite of waxing services and a proprietary line of beauty products.

“From the beginning, the guest experience has been at the center of everything we do,” said European Wax Center Chief Experience Officer Chris Kobus. “SMG’s unique combination of technology and services combined with its ability to deliver insights will help us continue to improve our guest experience and give our growing franchise network the tools they need to continually be the best in the industry.”

With SMG’s customer experience management program, EWC is capturing guest feedback at the location-level. In conjunction with location feedback, EWC is collecting unsolicited feedback about the digital experience with SMG eTrack. Guest feedback is delivered in real-time to the smg360® reporting platform, providing EWC with a holistic view of the guest experience and critical benchmark data. With role-based reporting and intuitive dashboards, franchisees have anytime access to local guest feedback, areas for focus and targeted insights through the smg360® reporting site or mobile app.

“It’s an honor to partner with another high-growth, customer-focused brand,” said SMG Chief Client Officer Todd Leach. “With a proven customer experience management approach, a history of success with multi-unit brands and an advanced technology platform, SMG is well-positioned to help European Wax Center drive guest loyalty and business outcomes.”

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center (EWC) is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in EWC and themselves. EWC provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They’re so certain everyone will love the EWC experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. EWC continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, EWC offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is the #1 wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes over 750 centers nationwide.

For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005761/en/