show this year are headquartered in Asia
Source: Inovev
8% of new electric vehicles sold in Europe so
far this year were made by Chinese brands
That's up 6% from last year
Source: Jato Dynamics
The average EV in China cost less than $35,000 in the
first half of 2022, compared to about $60,000 in Europe
Renault's CEO said its upcoming R5 EV will be
25% to 30% cheaper than other models
(Luca de Meo, Renault CEO)
"We have to close the gap on costs with some Chinese players that started on EVs a generation earlier."
Volkswagen's CEO said they are aiming to cut battery
cell costs by 50% through partnerships in China
China's BYD, Nio and Xpeng are all
targeting Europe's market
EV sales in Europe soared nearly 55% to about
820,000 vehicles in the first 7 months of 2023
That makes up about 13% of all car sales