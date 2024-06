CAIRO (Reuters) - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday European companies were signing more than 20 new deals or MOUs worth a total of more than 40 billion euros ($42.85 billion) at the Egypt-EU Investment Conference.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

