STORY: France plans to evacuate hundreds of French and European citizens from Niger over the next 24 hours.

That's according to its foreign minister on Tuesday (August 1).

It comes a day after neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso said on national broadcasters any outside intervention to restore the ousted government would be seen as a declaration of war.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told LCI TV that France had spoken with authorities in Niger to make sure the evacuation could proceed safely.

But stressed it in no way meant any recognition of the junta.

"We estimate that a few hundred French people wish to leave and have clearly expressed this intention. A few hundred Europeans too."

With the risk of conflict escalating, Spain said it was preparing to evacuate more than 70 citizens by air and Italy said it would organize a repatriation flight.

Germany also urged its citizens to join the French flights.

European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali said the EU is not planning to formally evacuate its staff from Niger.

"Of course we are following the situation. This means that the decision will be kept constantly under review."

Niger's borders have been closed to commercial flights since military officers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last Wednesday (July 27), in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

The coup has sent shockwaves across the Sahel region, where Niger's Western allies fear losing influence to Russia.

Supporters of the junta burned French flags and attacked the French embassy in Niger's capital, Niamey, on Sunday, prompting police to fire tear gas in response.

It has also raised security fears as groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda have been gaining ground in the area for years.

West African regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions, including border closure, a halt in all financial transactions and a national assets freeze.

It said it could authorize force to reinstate Bazoum, who is still locked in his palace.

The declaration by Mali and Burkina Faso on Monday night was the strongest indication yet of a new alliance forming, in opposition to the rest of the 15-member-state regional bloc.