  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
European earnings seen up 47.6% in third quarter

10/19/2021 | 10:28am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Europe Inc earnings are expected to have risen 47.6% to 96.1 billion euros ($112 billion) in the third quarter, data from Refinitiv I/B/E/S showed on Tuesday, as the region's economic recovery continues following the severe pandemic downturn.

The estimate, based on firms listed on the STOXX 600 benchmark, is a slight improvement from last week's 46.7% growth forecast and compares to the 42% expected early in August.

Revenues for the STOXX 600 are expected to have risen 12.2% year-on-year, also slightly up from last week's forecast of a 12.1% growth, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

Even as European companies continue to report strong growth following two record quarters, investors are increasingly wary that supply chain strains, labour shortages and surging energy prices could start to undermine profits.

($1 = 0.8582 euros)

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Julien Ponthus)


