Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European entrepreneurs launch 250 million euro tech fund called 'Plural'

06/27/2022 | 07:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - Four European entrepreneurs, including Taavet Hinrikus who co-founded money transfer company Wise Plc, announced the launch of Plural, a venture fund worth 250 million euros ($263.20 million) aimed at backing new European tech companies.

The four entrepreneurs - Ian Hogarth, Khaled Heloui and Sten Tamkivi, as well as Hinrikus - said Plural would focus on early-stage financing rounds worth 1 million-10 million euros.

The launch of Plural comes as Europe tries to catch up with the United States in the technology sector.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted Europe to have 10 tech giants in the next five years, while in February the European Union eased funding rules for innovative semi-conductor plants to try and boost the EU's own technology chip industry.

Hogarth in 2007 co-founded SongKick, which was sold to Warner Music in 2017. Heloui is a former chief executive of German games developer Bigpoint, which was sold to Youzu in 2016.

($1 = 0.9498 euro)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06/27N.Korean leader convenes latest party meeting amid pandemic, heavy rains
RE
06/27DIARY-Top Economic Events to August 23
RE
06/27Joffre Capital To Buy Majority Stake In Gaming Company Playtika - Axios
RE
06/27Joffre capital to buy majority stake in gaming company playtika…
RE
06/27Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.3% in early trade…
RE
06/27U.S. commerce secretary presses lawmakers to greenlight $52 billion for chipmaking
RE
06/27Armenia, Azerbaijan trade new Karabakh accusations
RE
06/27Biden pick for immigration enforcement withdraws after long delay
RE
06/27European entrepreneurs launch 250 million euro tech fund called 'Plural'
RE
06/27New Mexico shields abortion clinics ahead of expected patient surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
2AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
4Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
5Xiaomi Shares Rise as China's Smartphone Sales Show Signs of Improvemen..

HOT NEWS