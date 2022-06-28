European equities per-share profit could drop over 6% - HSBC

June 28 (Reuters) - European equities could see a drop
between 6.4% and 8.5% in earnings per share this year compared
to consensus estimates of a rise of more than 11%, HSBC said on
Tuesday, as investors worry over the chances of tighter monetary
policy and slowing growth.
As economies battle with record-high inflation, investors
fear that major central banks could further raise interest rates
to tackle it, potentially setting off a recession.
The pan-European STOXX 600 is down 14.16% so far
this year, while the FTSE 100 index has fallen 0.4%.
HSBC upgraded Spain to "overweight" from "underweight" given
emerging signs of renewed investor interest in the market and
downgraded Germany to "neutral" from "overweight" amid falling
price momentum and a deteriorating consensus outlook.
Equity markets in the United States and Europe sold off
sharply this month as inflation data came in higher than
expected in both the economies. The brokerage termed the
sell-off as "a watershed moment for investor sentiment."
HSBC said the European Central Bank's (ECB) approach to curb
inflation https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/ecb-support-should-be-limitless-if-fragmentation-unwarranted-wunsch-2022-06-28
is "more gradual and measured" monetary tightening compared to
the U.S. Federal Reserve's, and in turn is leading to a rise in
fears that the ECB is still behind the curve in tackling
inflation.
Among sectors, HSBC upgraded consumer staples and consumer
discretionary and downgraded basic materials and real estate.
(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)