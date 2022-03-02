Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European exchanges body votes to exclude Moscow Exchange

03/02/2022 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A board with the logo of the Moscow Exchange is on display in its office in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) -Europe's industry body for securities and derivatives exchanges said on Wednesday its board has voted unanimously to exclude the Moscow Exchange.

The European Union, Britain, Switzerland and elsewhere have introduced financial sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Federation of European Securities Exchanges utterly condemns the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine. Our thoughts and unwavering support go out to the Ukrainian people," FESE said in a statement.

"In light of the Russian government's actions, the FESE Board has recommended that the General Assembly vote to exclude the Moscow Exchange from the association, stripping it of FESE observer member status."

Some FESE members, including Deutsche Boerse, have already begun suspending trading and settlement in Russian securities in response to sanctions.

European Association of CCP Clearing Houses (EACH) also said in a statement on Wednesday its board is temporarily suspending EACH Russian Member CCP NCC with immediate effect.

Joining the move, European Central Securities Depository Association (ECSDA) said it will vote on March 9 on the termination of membership of its Russian Member, the National Settlement Depositary, adding that until then "ECSDA suspends the participation of the representatives of its Russian member in all working groups."

Russia's central bank kept the Moscow Exchange shut for a third day in a row on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Huw Jones and Akriti SharmaEditing by Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL SECURITIES CORP. 1.57% 41.35 Delayed Quote.-8.68%
MOSCOW EXCHANGE 3.21% 95.51 Delayed Quote.-37.66%
NCC GROUP PLC 0.75% 188 Delayed Quote.-20.09%
NCC LIMITED -0.48% 62.05 End-of-day quote.-11.74%
RTS INDEX 26.12% 936.94 Delayed Quote.-41.29%
RUSSIA MOEX 20.04% 2470.48 Delayed Quote.-34.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pFactbox-What is the chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes?
RE
01:43pRussian banking liquidity shortage widens to 7 trillion roubles, central bank says
RE
01:41pRussia bans payments to foreigners holding rouble bonds, shares
RE
01:41pEU's eastern countries to leave Soviet-era banks after Russian invasion
RE
01:40pEuropean exchanges body votes to exclude Moscow Exchange
RE
01:37pGerman carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse
RE
01:32pExclusive-Regulators prepare for possible closure of VTB in Europe - sources
RE
01:31pApple to host spring event next week, low-cost 5G iPhone in focus
RE
01:31pUnicredit's banco bpm bid plan on hold amid share slump and poss…
RE
01:30pGE says it has temporarily paused support of airlines in Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Wall St rallies over 1% as Powell says rate hikes on track
3WRAPUP 4-Global brands exit Russia over Ukraine invasion
4Russia seeks to halt investor stampede as sanctions hammer economy
5Ericsson slides after DoJ warns of deal breach over Iraq probe

HOT NEWS