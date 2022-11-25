Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

European fur imports, production falling out of fashion

11/25/2022 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -The value of imports for fur clothing, accessories and other items in the European Union has dropped more than 60% over the past decade, animal welfare organisation Four Paws said on Friday, as it called for a ban on fur farms.

"The fur industry is in freefall, which is why the question of the relevance of an industry based on animal cruelty arises even more acutely today," Thomas Pietsch, head of Wild Animals in Entertainment and Textiles at Four Paws, said.

In a push to appeal to younger shoppers, increasingly sensitive to ethical and environmental issues, fashion labels have committed to banning animal fur, including Prada, Kering, Moncler, Valentino and Versace.

From 2011 to 2021, the trade value of imports in the EU slumped to $138.3 million from around $363.6 million, based on the United Nations Comtrade database.

But for Mark Oaten, chief executive officer of the International Fur Federation, the figures were not as "simple" as Four Paws presented them.

He said the economic slowdown in China had impacted the presence of Chinese consumers in Europe, a situation that was later worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In addition, these figures ignore fur trim which is a huge part of the current fashion trend," Oaten stated.

French luxury giant LVMH, which still sells fur, said in April it was partnering with Imperial College London and Central Saint Martins to develop lab-grown fur fibres.

According to Four Paws, fur also poses health risks, as evidenced by COVID-19 outbreaks in mink farms that led to the mass culling of infected animals in 2020 in Denmark and the Netherlands.

"The end is nigh for fur farms," Pietsch said. "This barbaric and outdated trade has no place in our society or modern economy. There are now no arguments for it, the European Commission must finally act."

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Mike Harrison and Alex Richardson)

By Juliette Portala


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING -0.44% 545.3 Real-time Quote.-22.52%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.28% 700.2 Real-time Quote.-3.41%
MONCLER S.P.A. -0.27% 48 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
PRADA S.P.A. 0.12% 40.3 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
Latest news "Economy"
02:43pIvory Coast completes second shipping container terminal
RE
02:41pAmazon settlement with EU antitrust regulators possible by year end -sources
RE
02:36pGreece's National Bank issues 200 million sterling notes
RE
02:33pAmazon settlement with eu antitrust regulators possible by year-…
RE
02:30pFactbox-What European companies are doing as workers face high inflation
RE
02:25pDollar edges up in range-bound holiday markets
RE
02:23pLIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures slip after short, choppy trading day
RE
02:20pThanksgiving online sales jump to record $5.3 bln amid inflation gloom- report
RE
02:17pNasdaq falls and dollar rises on investor caution
RE
02:17pDecision on North American auto rules dispute 'imminent', Canada says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
2More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
3Sterling set for third straight weekly gain, but vulnerable
4Futures largely subdued with Black Friday sales in focus
5Analyst recommendations: Alimentation Couche-Tard, HSBC, Johnson Matthe..

HOT NEWS