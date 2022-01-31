European gas demand seen falling this year due to cheaper coal-IEA

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - European gas demand is expected
to decline this year as continued high prices make coal more
competitive for power generation, while Asian demand growth
could slow, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on
Monday.
Last year, European gas consumption increased by an
estimated 5.5% to 552 billion cubic metres (bcm).
However, demand is expected to fall by around 4.5% this year
to 527 bcm, partly driven by reduced burning of gas in the power
sector which could fall by 6% from 2021, the IEA said in its
quarterly gas market report.
"Gas-fired power generation is expected to decline amid the
strong expansion of renewables, while high gas prices continue
to weigh on its competitiveness vis-à-vis coal-fired
generation," the report said.
European and Asian gas prices climbed to record highs last
year, while U.S. prices rose to the highest in a decade, driven
by reduced supply, low storage levels, infrastructure outages
and competition for liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.
Although European coal and EU carbon prices also jumped,
they lagged behind the spike in gas prices, causing short-term
marginal costs to shift in favour of using coal to generate
electricity.
In Europe, lower-than-usual pipeline supplies from Russia,
coupled with concerns about supply disruption in the event of
sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine, have helped to
keep prices elevated into this year and still incentivise more
coal use in countries that can shift between fuels.
This year, European gas and Asian LNG prices are expected to
average $26 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) and
$27/mmBtu respectively - both all-time high annual averages -
due to continued low stock levels and reduced supply, the IEA
said.
Currently, Dutch gas at the TTF gas hub for March is around
$30/mmmBtu, while Asian spot LNG for March is $27/mmBtu.
High prices are expected until the middle of the year and
then could decline if supply availability improves, the IEA
said.
In the United States, however, Henry Hub prices are expected
to average close to 2021 levels, at $4/mmBtu.
Despite a drop in Russia's pipeline exports in the fourth
quarter last year, in 2021 overall the country's pipeline
exports to Europe, including Turkey, rose by 4% year-on-year,
while flows to the European Union declined by 3%.
This year, overall Russian production is estimated at 763
bcm, up from 761 bcm last year, the report said.
In Asia, gas demand increased by 7% last year but is
expected to slow to 5% growth at 950 bcm this year. Chinese
demand jumped by 12% last year amid a rebound in economic
activity but could moderate to 8% growth at 394 bcm this year
due to slowing economic growth, higher import prices and more
normal seasonal weather.
India's gas demand is expected to increase by 8% this year,
following a 5% rise in 2021. In North America, gas demand inched
up by 0.9% last year and is forecast at around 1% growth this
year at 1,091 bcm.
