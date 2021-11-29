European gas prices climb again, inventories under pressure: Kemp

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Europe’s gas prices have started
rising again as a colder-than-normal start to winter makes
unusually large inroads into the already meagre volume of gas in
storage.
Futures prices for gas delivered in January 2022 via the
Dutch Title Transfer Facility have climbed to more than 93 euros
per megawatt-hour (MWh), up from a recent low of 65 euros a
month ago.
Previous market expectations Russia would begin large-scale
gas deliveries to Europe via existing pipelines and the newly
completed but not yet approved Nord Stream 2 have not been borne
out.
Instead the winter heating season has started with unusually
low temperatures which have led to a big increase in demand for
gas for heating and power generation (https://tmsnrt.rs/3cZ9qrp).
Northwest Europe has been hit by repeated waves of
colder-than-average temperatures over the last two months,
according to temperature records compiled by the U.S. Climate
Assessment Database.
Daily temperatures at Frankfurt airport, a proxy for the
major population centres of Northwest Europe, have averaged more
than 0.4 degrees Celsius below the long-term seasonal average
since the start of October.
As a result, the volume of gas in storage across the 27
countries of the European Union and Britain has fallen by the
equivalent of 58 terawatt-hours (TWh) compared with the start of
October, one of the largest drawdowns over the last decade.
Gas stocks were already low going into winter, with volumes
at the lowest level since 2013, according to Gas Infrastructure
Europe.
The inventory position has failed to improve since then and
stocks are still at the lowest level for the time of year since
2013.
Prices are rising again in an effort to slow the rate of
inventory depletion by rationing demand from industrial users
and power generators.
Europe’s energy crunch has not gone away, even if it has
been displaced in the headlines by the new variant of
coronavirus and the violent gyrations in oil prices.
In consequence, the risk of a price spike if there is a
sustained period of exceptionally cold temperatures between now
and the end of February remains very high.
(Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)