Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

European investigators to visit Lebanon in Salameh graft probe - sources

12/28/2022 | 10:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - European investigators will visit Lebanon in January as part of a cross-border probe into alleged fraud by Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh to the detriment of the Lebanese state, three judicial sources said.

French, German and Luxembourg judicial officials and investigators will participate in the trip, which aims to move forward the corruption probe into Salameh first initiated by Swiss authorities in 2021, the sources told Reuters.

Salameh, 72, has denied any wrongdoing, saying the probes are part of a coordinated campaign to make him a scapegoat for Lebanon's 2019 financial collapse, which has brought increased scrutiny of his three-decade tenure at the central bank.

A spokesperson for Eurojust, the European Union's agency for criminal justice cooperation that has coordinated the probes into Salameh's wealth was not immediately available for comment.

Spokespeople for French and Luxembourg judicial authorities did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment, and Reuters could not immediately reach German judicial authorities for comment.

In March, Eurojust announced the seizure of some 120 million euros ($127.78 million) of Lebanese assets in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco and Belgium.

Though the agency did not name any suspects, prosecutors in the German city of Munich confirmed to Reuters that Salameh was a suspect in the case that led to the asset seizure.

Swiss authorities suspect Salameh, together with his brother Raja, may have illegally taken more than $300 million from the Lebanese central bank between 2002 and 2015, laundering some of the money in Switzerland, according to Swiss court documents seen by Reuters.

In an interview with Reuters in November 2021, Riad Salameh denied any wrongdoing, saying no central bank or public Lebanese funds were diverted.

In Germany, prosecutors have said they were investigating the possibility that some of the funds identified by Swiss authorities were used to acquire real estate, notably in Munich.

For their part, French prosecutors are trying to determine whether the Salameh brothers used some of those funds to acquire real estate in France, including part of a building on the Champs Elysees, according to people familiar with the matter.

And Luxembourg's judiciary in November 2021 confirmed it had opened a criminal case into Salameh, but declined to comment further.

($1 = 0.9391 euros)

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

By Timour Azhari


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:41aTSX falls as energy, cannabis stocks weigh
RE
10:36aGold dips from 6-month high as market seeks fresh drivers
RE
10:32aState-owned Polish utility PGE to buy PKP Energetyka for $433 million
RE
10:30aWall St rises on boost from growth stocks, China reopening
RE
10:30aU.S. Mid-Atlantic Factory Activity Rebounded Slightly in December -- Richmond Fed
DJ
10:27aTREASURIES-U.S. yields dip as investors assess effect of China reopen
RE
10:20aSouth African rand strengthens amid thin trading
RE
10:19aNASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship
RE
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Declined in November for Sixth Consecutive Month -- NAR
DJ
10:15aChicago PMI on Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2North American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Dominate; Tesla S..
3Galaxy To Acquire Helios Bitcoin Mining Facility from Argo Blockchain
4CanSino Biologics : First Overseas Shipment of CanSinoBIO's Convidecia ..
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS