Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European investors warn of shift away from Vietnam over restrictions

09/10/2021 | 03:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - More European investors in Vietnam are considering relocating projects elsewhere if the country's coronavirus restrictions continued for much longer, the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) said.

A sharp rise in coronavirus cases since late April has seen movement restrictions imposed widely, affecting workers and forcing many companies to suspend operations, which resulted in falls in August exports, industrial output and retail sales.

"What our members need now is a clear roadmap out of these current measures, one which resolves the roadblocks to their commercial operations and gives them a predictable path on which to plan the reopening of their businesses," EuroCham chairman Alain Cany said in a statement.

Up to 18% of respondents of an Eurocham September survey said they had already shifted some production to other countries and 16% were considering their options.

Manufacturing, particularly electronics, garments and footwear for major global brands, is a vital part of Vietnam's economy and a source of several million jobs.

EuroCham met with government officials on Thursday.

The European businesses urged authorities to accelerate vaccinations, ensure free-flow of goods, ease movement of workers and expedite the processes for vaccinated business leaders and investors to enter the country.

Vietnam has one of Asia's lowest vaccination rates, with only 4.3% of its 98 million population inoculated.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said Vietnam's difficulties were temporary.

"Vietnam will continue to listen to the opinions and proposals of the European businesses ... and is willing to meet their demands under permissible conditions," Chinh said in a statement.

Separately, the government said on Friday the southern industrial province of Binh Duong has started easing its restrictions. (Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aEuropean investors warn of shift away from Vietnam over restrictions
RE
03:20aAsian spot prices hit all-time seasonal high
RE
03:15aArgo Blockchain Takes $25 Million Bitcoin-Backed Loan to Fund Expansion
DJ
03:14aOil recovers as tight U.S. supplies offset China reserves sale plan
RE
03:11aChina lobbies Australia parliament on joining regional trade pact
RE
03:10aToyota cuts production target on parts and chips shortages
RE
03:04aFTSE 100 to Rise After Upbeat Asia Trading
DJ
03:01aRussia's rusal says pays down part of 27 billion ruble sberbank loan
RE
03:01aSpread of Delta COVID variant slows UK economy to crawl in July
RE
02:59aChina vehicle sales fall for fourth month on chip shortages
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

11847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
2Exclusive: Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate Ameri..
3FRESENIUS SE : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
4Santos : and Oil Search combine to create a regional champion of scale ..
5China stocks rise after Sino-U.S. 'candid' talks; Hong Kong gains

HOT NEWS