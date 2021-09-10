European investors warn of shift away from Vietnam over restrictions

HANOI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - More European investors in
Vietnam are considering relocating projects elsewhere if the
country's coronavirus restrictions continued for much longer,
the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) said.
A sharp rise in coronavirus cases since late April has seen
movement restrictions imposed widely, affecting workers and
forcing many companies to suspend operations, which resulted in
falls in August exports, industrial output and retail sales.
"What our members need now is a clear roadmap out of these
current measures, one which resolves the roadblocks to their
commercial operations and gives them a predictable path on which
to plan the reopening of their businesses," EuroCham chairman
Alain Cany said in a statement.
Up to 18% of respondents of an Eurocham September survey
said they had already shifted some production to other countries
and 16% were considering their options.
Manufacturing, particularly electronics, garments and
footwear for major global brands, is a vital part of Vietnam's
economy and a source of several million jobs.
EuroCham met with government officials on Thursday.
The European businesses urged authorities to accelerate
vaccinations, ensure free-flow of goods, ease movement of
workers and expedite the processes for vaccinated business
leaders and investors to enter the country.
Vietnam has one of Asia's lowest vaccination rates, with
only 4.3% of its 98 million population inoculated.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said Vietnam's difficulties
were temporary.
"Vietnam will continue to listen to the opinions and
proposals of the European businesses ... and is willing to meet
their demands under permissible conditions," Chinh said in a
statement.
Separately, the government said on Friday the southern
industrial province of Binh Duong has started easing its
restrictions.
(Editing by Martin Petty)