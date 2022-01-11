Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European jet fuel refining margins take off despite Omicron

01/11/2022 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A passenger plane flies in to land at Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - European jet fuel refining margins are back to pre-pandemic levels as supplies in the region tighten and global aviation activity recovers despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Profits for converting crude oil into jet fuel hit a two-year high this week, Refinitiv data shows.


Graphic: Taking off:

Global demand for aviation fuel continued to recover in December, even after the rapid spread of the Omicron variant sparked a run of flight cancellations that month.

A seven-day moving average of global flight departures to Dec. 31 rose by 12% compared with the same week a year earlier, data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 indicated. However, the figure remains 13.2% below levels in pre-pandemic 2019.

Imports, meanwhile, are set to tighten because of strong jet fuel demand from Asia and the United States, which has weakened arbitrage economics into Europe, traders said.

Unplanned refinery outages in the Gulf of Mexico, including Exxon Mobil's 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown refinery and relatively high amounts of planned maintenance in North America mean that the trend is likely to continue, traders said.

About 653,000 tonnes of jet fuel are scheduled to arrive in northwest Europe from Asia and the Middle East in January, down from a little more than 1 million tonnes in December, Refinitiv data show.

Stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage hub are low as a result. Recent jet fuel arrivals have also gone to the UK and to Le Havre, France, which feeds the Central European Pipeline System (CEPS).

Jet fuel stocks in the ARA region reached 896,000 tonnes on Jan. 1, down by 5% from a year earlier, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global show.{}{ARA/]

Refineries in Europe have been prioritising diesel over jet fuel production. Some plants are now starting to make the switch given the strength in jet fuel, industry sources said.


Graphic: European jet fuel imports-

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Rowena Edwards; Editing by David Goodman)

By Rowena Edwards and Ron Bousso


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.03% 69.92 Delayed Quote.11.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.15% 83.54 Delayed Quote.4.56%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.75% 442.9682 Delayed Quote.3.73%
WTI 3.28% 81.169 Delayed Quote.5.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:41aCentral American bank funds Cuban COVID-19 vaccine drive
RE
11:41aGm to launch used car selling platform under car bravo brand
RE
11:35aIn vaccine-shy Poland, COVID deaths top 100,000
RE
11:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
RE
11:32aBritain reports 120,821 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths
RE
11:32aUS stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
RE
11:32aBiden will champion voting rights in Georgia as clock ticks for Democrats
RE
11:31aWorld Bank chief calls on central banks to cut long-term bond holdings
RE
11:29aBlackstone-backed Candle Media acquires Faraway Road Productions
RE
11:28aClimate-fueled permafrost thaw threatens up to half of Arctic infrastructure - report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2U.S. stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
4Fed's Powell vows to stop inflation from becoming 'entrenched'
5Wall Street down ahead of Powell testimony

HOT NEWS