European leaders quick to congratulate France's Macron in EU sigh of relief

* Warm words flood from European governments
* Macron is pro-EU; Le Pen seen as a threat
* Brexit, Trump made many in EU wary of shock
BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - European Union leaders were
quick to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his
election victory over his far-right rival on Sunday, reflecting
relief that one of the bloc's most pivotal countries had avoided
a political shock.
European Council President Charles Michel, as well as the
prime ministers of Belgium and Luxembourg, were among the first
to congratulate Macron, followed by almost all of the bloc's 27
leaders, after his win over Marine Le Pen by a comfortable
margin.
"Bravo Emmanuel," Michel wrote on Twitter. "In this
turbulent period, we need a solid Europe and a France totally
committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European
Union."
After Britain's surprise vote to quit the EU and the
election of Donald Trump in the United States in 2016, the bloc
was alarmed by Le Pen's potentially explosive social and
economic reforms, even if polls showed Macron winning in
Sunday's second round.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the public face of
Brexit for many Europeans, applauded the result, pledging
cooperation with Macron and saying that "France is one of our
closest and most important allies."
France, a founding member of the EU, has been at the center
of efforts to integrate Europe since the end of World War Two,
although such policies have been divisive. For all the sighs of
relief, more than half of French voters supported candidates in
the first round of the election who are critical of the EU.
Having Le Pen, a deeply eurosceptic politician who has
professed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, in
the Elysee Palace would have had huge implications for the
stability of the EU, analysts and diplomats said.
Le Pen had long flirted with the idea of leaving the bloc,
although she insisted she had no "secret agenda" this time for
quitting the EU or the euro single currency.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, a French
national, offered warm words for the pro-business Macron, saying
"strong leadership is essential in these uncertain times."
The leaders of Sweden, Romania, Lithuania, Finland, the
Netherlands and Greece, as well as European Commission President
Ursula von der Leyen all reacted within about half an hour of
the result with their congratulations.
"I look forward to continuing our extensive and constructive
cooperation within the EU and NATO, and to further strengthening
the excellent relationship between our countries," Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte said.
PRO-EU MOMENT 'MUST BE SEIZED'
Echoing the sentiment of many, German Finance Minister
Christian Lindner said Europe was the biggest winner.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who along with Macron
and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seen as forming a powerful
trio of pro-EU leaders, also said the re-election was "wonderful
news for all of Europe."
Scholz offered continued Franco-German cooperation, which is
regarded as the engine of European integration.
Many leaders referred to Macron as "cher (dear) Emmanuel."
The youthful centrist is one of the bloc's most pro-EU
leaders, credited by many as having the vision to help it stand
up to China's rise and Russia's military threat.
Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, tweeted his
congratulations to Macron. Sanchez on Thursday wrote a joint
op-ed in French daily Le Monde with Portugal's Antonio Costa and
Scholz criticizing Le Pen and urging people to vote for Macron.
"The chance that there will be pro-European governments in
France and Germany for at least the next four years must be
seized," Anton Hofreiter, chairman of the Europe Committee in
the German Bundestag, said.
(Additional reporting by Andrius Sytas, Angeliki Koutantou,
Gwladys Fouche, Guilia Segreti, Jessica Jones, Riham Alkousaa,
Andreas Rinke; Editing by Alexander Smith and Susan Fenton)