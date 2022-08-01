Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European negative-yielding govt bond pool shrinks below 9% of market

08/01/2022 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The pool of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds fell to a new low in July as the European Central Bank hiked its key rate to 0%, data from electronic bond trading platform Tradeweb on Monday showed.

The overall pool of debt with a sub-zero interest rate has continued to shrink, even as government bond yields across the euro area receded in July on the back of increased concerns about recession risks.

Last month saw a larger-than-expected half-point interest rate hike from the ECB, which ended an eight-year experiment with negative rates, and more tightening is expected in September as the central bank tries to tame inflation.

Just 752 billion euros ($771 billion) of euro zone government bonds carried negative yields by the end of July, Tradeweb said, down from 809 billion euros in June.

That means negative-yielding bonds made up roughly 8.7% of a total market worth 8.6 trillion euros on Tradeweb's platform, versus around 9.7% at end-June.

The end-July number was the lowest since at least 2016, when Tradeweb first started compiling the data for Reuters.

Europe's negative-yielding debt pool made up as much as three quarters of the sovereign debt market in late 2020, as the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the economy and kept interest rates near record lows.

But it has shrunk sharply this year as markets braced for higher ECB interest rates to contain inflation.

Although bond yields across the euro area fell back during July as signs of slowing economic activity surfaced, they remain in positive territory and much higher than early 2022 levels.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield for instance fell 54 basis points in July, its biggest monthly drop since 2010, but at 0.84%, it is comfortably above 0%. So are shorter-dated bond yields, with two-year German yields at 0.3% .

Analysts believe the era of negative rates is now over, with containing inflation the ECB's priority.

Latest data on Friday showed euro area inflation at a new record high in July of 8.9%, and the ECB is widely expected to lift rates again when it next meets in September.

While all benchmark euro zone government bonds now carry positive yields, Tradeweb's data also includes inflation-linked bonds, some of which still offer negative yields.

In corporate bond markets, negative-yielding euro investment grade bonds totalled slightly more than 20 billion euros in July, or 0.54% of the total market, versus 37 billion in June.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.36% 0.68508 Delayed Quote.6.97%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.39% 1.19578 Delayed Quote.0.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.25% 0.762352 Delayed Quote.9.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.28% 0.012361 Delayed Quote.4.52%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.46% 0.974583 Delayed Quote.11.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31pWall Street opens lower ahead of July factory activity data
RE
02:25pRussian rouble rebounds from more than three-week lows vs dollar, euro
RE
02:23pPerkinElmer to divest some businesses in $2.45 billion cash deal
RE
02:09pUkraine gets more U.S., German rocket launcher systems - minister
RE
02:09pEuropean negative-yielding govt bond pool shrinks below 9% of market
RE
02:03pUkraine grain ship crew overjoyed to set sail amid worries about mines
RE
01:48pKenya Inflation Rises in July on Higher Food Prices
DJ
01:31pSpot palladium rises over 3%…
RE
01:30pHEDGE FUNDS BULLISH ON U.S. DIESEL AS INVENTORIES DWINDLE : Kemp
RE
01:30pAres SSG appoints new real estate investment head - internal email
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
2Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
3Alibaba strives to keep New York and Hong Kong listings
4Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting
5Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Mayne Pharma's New Direct-to-Con..

HOT NEWS