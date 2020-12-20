European neighbours restrict travel to Britain as new coronavirus strain spreads

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Several European countries placed
new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on
Sunday due to concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that
is spreading rapidly there.
Belgium said it would close its borders to trains and planes
coming from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands also
suspended flights. Italy said it was planning a similar ban.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists
announced on Saturday that the new virus strain had led to
spiralling infection numbers. The UK government
tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas
and disrupted the Christmas holiday plans of millions of people.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the ban on
incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the
Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from
midnight on Sunday, broadcaster VRT said.
Belgium was also in touch with France over road transit
passengers from Britain, VRT said.
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, announcing plans to
halt flights to and from Britain, said: "Our priority is to
protect Italy and our compatriots."
The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the
United Kingdom from Sunday and the restrictions will remain in
place until Jan. 1, the Dutch government said. It is monitoring
developments and considering additional measures regarding other
modes of transport.
The government issued an advisory saying "do not travel"
unless it is absolutely essential.
Germany could impose restrictions on flights from the United
Kingdom and South Africa - which has also detected a new
coronavirus strain - a German Health Ministry said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus
Writing by Angus MacSwan
Editing by Frances Kerry)