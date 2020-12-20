European neighbours shut doors to Britain as new coronavirus strain spreads

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Several European countries placed
new restrictions on travel to and from the United Kingdom on
Sunday due to concern over a new strain of the coronavirus that
is spreading rapidly there.
Belgium said it would close its borders to trains and planes
coming from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands also
suspended flights. Italy said it was planning a similar ban.
Germany could also impose restrictions on flights from the
United Kingdom and South Africa - which has also detected a new
coronavirus strain, a German Health Ministry official said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists
announced on Saturday that the new virus strain had led to
spiralling infection numbers.
The UK government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for
London and nearby areas and disrupted the Christmas holiday
plans of millions of people.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the ban on
incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the
Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from
midnight on Sunday, broadcaster VRT said.
Belgium was also in touch with France over road transit
passengers from Britain, VRT said.
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, announcing plans to
halt flights to and from Britain, said: "Our priority is to
protect Italy and our compatriots."
The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the
United Kingdom from Sunday and the restrictions will remain in
place until Jan. 1, the Dutch government said. It is monitoring
developments and considering additional measures regarding other
modes of transport.
The government issued an advisory saying "do not travel"
unless it is absolutely essential.
Germany wants to ban all flights from the United Kingdom
from midnight until Jan. 6, Bild newspaper said, citing
government sources.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet will vote later on
Sunday on a decree prepared by the health minister and she will
hold a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron to
discuss a coordinated EU response to the new strain of the virus
detected in Britain, it said.
The chancellery was not immediately available for comment.
Austria is also planning to ban flights from Britain, the
APA news agency said, citing the health ministry.
COORDINATED EU RESPONSE
Spain said that in response to the moves by some of its
European Union partners, it had asked the European Commission
and the European Council for a coordinated response from the
bloc to the new situation.
Otherwise it would act unilaterally to defend its interests
and citizens, the Madrid government said.
Like other countries in Europe, Britain is battling to
contain new waves of the virus. It reported 27,052 new COVID-19
cases on Saturday, taking the total over 2 million, and 534 more
deaths, taking the overall official toll to more than 67,000.
In addition to the measures announced for England, the
United Kingdom's other nations, whose response to the pandemic
differs from that of England at times, tightened restrictions.
Scotland has imposed a ban on travel to the rest of the United
Kingdom.
Futher afield in Israel, passengers who arrived from London
on Sunday were taken in three buses with a police escort, from
Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport to a hotel designated as a
coronavirus quarantine facility as the government weighed
whether to halt flights to and from Britain completely.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaus
Writing by Angus MacSwan
Editing by Frances Kerry)