European refinery production drops 0.8% yr/yr in July -Euroilstock

08/19/2022 | 09:18am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - European refiners produced 9.579 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in July, down 0.8% from the same time last year and 2.9% lower than a month earlier, Euroilstock data showed on Thursday.

Refinery crude intake in June stood at 9.433 million bpd, down 1% from June levels, and up 3.4% from a year earlier.

Gasoline production was down 3% compared with June and up 0.3% compared with a year earlier.

Middle distillates production fell 1.6% on the month but was up 4.2% compared with last year.

The following Euroilstock data covers 14 European Union members, Britain and Norway (in thousands of barrels per day):

Change Change Change Change

vs vs (pct) (pct)

Jul-22 Jun-22 Jun-22 Jul-21 Jun-22 Jul-21

Total 9,579 9,865 -286 -73 -2.9 -0.8

Gasoline 2,347 2,420 -73 7 -3 0.3

Middle 4,986 5,068 -82 202 -1.6 4.2

Distillates

Fuel oil 925 914 11 83 1.2 9.9

Naphtha 860 868 -8 17 -0.9 2

Crude 9,433 9,529 -96 308 -1 3.4

intake

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.11% 95.71 Delayed Quote.19.28%
WTI -0.94% 89.996 Delayed Quote.20.45%
