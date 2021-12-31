European shares edge lower on final trading day of the year

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* STOXX 600 to end the year 22% higher
* New Year's Eve thins trading volumes
* Banks, tech stocks outperform this year
* Markets in Germany, Italy, Spain closed
Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Friday
amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries
over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, with travel
stocks leading losses. The benchmark index, which gained
0.2% in the previous session, is eyeing a rise of 1.3% this
week.
New Year celebrations around the world have been called off
as the surge in COVID-19 cases casts a gloom over festivities
for a second year in a row.
Still, the European benchmark is set to end the year 22%
higher, its second best year since 2009, with all of the major
subsectors on track for yearly gains.
Banks and tech stocks have rallied the most
this year, adding 34% each, while pandemic-battered travel
stocks underperformed, eking out gains of 4%.
"The pandemic-related rescue packages allowed European banks
to absorb the shock caused by the contraction in economic
activity at the start of the year," said Charalambos Pissouros,
head of research at JFD Group.
"With (ECB) President Lagarde saying that they are unlikely
to start raising interest rates in 2022, European banks may
continue to benefit."
Tech stocks will continue to benefit as the work-from-home
flexibility stays, while sectors such as construction materials
, automobiles, and food and beverage
could lose steam next year, as central banks are expected to
aggressively tighten monetary policies, Pissouros added.
Markets including London and Paris will trade for half a
session on Friday, while Germany, Spain and Italy are among
European bourses closed for the New Year's Eve holiday.
