Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European shares edge lower on final trading day of the year

12/31/2021 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 to end the year 22% higher

* New Year's Eve thins trading volumes

* Banks, tech stocks outperform this year

* Markets in Germany, Italy, Spain closed

Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Friday amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, with travel stocks leading losses. The benchmark index, which gained 0.2% in the previous session, is eyeing a rise of 1.3% this week.

New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the surge in COVID-19 cases casts a gloom over festivities for a second year in a row.

Still, the European benchmark is set to end the year 22% higher, its second best year since 2009, with all of the major subsectors on track for yearly gains.

Banks and tech stocks have rallied the most this year, adding 34% each, while pandemic-battered travel stocks underperformed, eking out gains of 4%.

"The pandemic-related rescue packages allowed European banks to absorb the shock caused by the contraction in economic activity at the start of the year," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

"With (ECB) President Lagarde saying that they are unlikely to start raising interest rates in 2022, European banks may continue to benefit."

Tech stocks will continue to benefit as the work-from-home flexibility stays, while sectors such as construction materials , automobiles, and food and beverage could lose steam next year, as central banks are expected to aggressively tighten monetary policies, Pissouros added.

Markets including London and Paris will trade for half a session on Friday, while Germany, Spain and Italy are among European bourses closed for the New Year's Eve holiday.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.21% 0.64147 Delayed Quote.1.43%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.03% 1.19246 Delayed Quote.6.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.693847 Delayed Quote.7.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.011868 Delayed Quote.5.44%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.06% 1099.97 Delayed Quote.24.95%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.06% 0.882488 Delayed Quote.7.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12aIndia defers plans to hike tax rates on textiles - finance minister
RE
05:06aErdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira
RE
05:05aCharity boat with 440 migrants to dock in Italy
RE
04:58aActivists hail legacy of South Africa's Tutu as they pay last respects
RE
04:47aEuropean shares edge lower on final trading day of the year
RE
04:44aStocks to see in New Year near record highs after banner 2021
RE
04:43aChina to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022
RE
04:41aTesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
RE
04:39aIsrael signs deal to buy $3.1 billion in U.S. helicopters, tankers
RE
04:27aChina's Greatpower lifts force majeure on cobalt sulphate deliveries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
4China shares close higher led by property stocks; annual turnover hits ..
5'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

HOT NEWS