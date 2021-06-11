European shares hit record high, bond yields fall as inflation fears ease

* Euro STOXX hits record high
* Wall Street futures flat
* U.S. yields hit three-month lows
* U.S. inflation data seen supporting 'transitory' thesis
* Dollar eases as U.S. yields dip
LONDON/SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Shares gained on Friday
and bond yields fell from the United States to Europe as
investors shrugged off rising U.S. consumer prices, even as
fears of longer-term inflation lingered.
The Euro STOXX 600 added 0.3% to hit a record high
and was on course for a sixth straight day of gains. London
shares gained 0.6%, helped by a 1% gain for the mining
sector, while Paris climbed 0.4%.
Also boosting sentiment in Europe was the European Central
Bank on Thursday raising its growth and inflation projections,
while pledging a steady flow of stimulus for now.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 49 countries, gained 0.1%. Wall Street futures
were flat.
The U.S. consumer price index posted on Thursday its biggest
year-on-year gain since August 2008 of 5%, following a 4.2% rise
in April. Hefty contributions from short-term rises in airline
ticket prices and used cars, raised doubts about underlying
inflationary pressures.
The rise in the U.S. consumer price index reflected
short-term adjustments related to the reopening of the economy,
some economists say. As such, many investors are confident the
Federal Reserve is deftly handling a rebound in economic growth
- though its definition of "transitory" remains
unclear.
At the same time, U.S. Labor Department data showed the
lowest level of new claims for unemployment benefits in nearly
15 months last week.
U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on the data, with
10-year U.S. Treasury yields also dipping to a
three-month low.
Market players said inflation worries have faded in the last
month - even if the spectre of great pressure over the long run
remains.
"Peak inflation concern was almost a month ago before the
higher prints came in," said Kiran Ganesh, head of multi asset
at UBS Global Wealth Management in London. "Markets seem to be
taking the Fed at its word but when we talk to clients there is
concern about long-term inflation."
Euro area bond yields followed suit on Friday, with German
10-year yields set for their biggest fall this year. Yields move
inversely with prices.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was last up 0.4%.
FLATTENING CURVE
Falling expectations that higher inflation could lead to
early Fed tightening prompted a flattening of the U.S. yield
curve, with the spread between the 10-year and 2-year yield
at its narrowest since late February on Friday.
10-year Treasury yields were last at 1.4418%, on course for
the steepest weekly drop in a year. The 30-year
yield touched 2.1270%, the lowest since Feb. 26.
Investors said that yields would likely move higher again as
economies reopen from coronavirus lockdowns.
"We still think consumers are going to help prices higher,
when these economies reopen properly, that people can start
travelling again, spending again," said Jeremy Gatto, portfolio
manager at Unigestion.
"We are going to get a further boost from the consumption
side, and we therefore expect bond yields moving higher."
The U.S. dollar fell as yields dipped. Against a basket of
currencies it fell slightly to 90.045, hemmed into the
relatively tight trading range of this week and down very
slightly for the week.
The ECB's dovish commitment to stick with its elevated tempo
of bond buying held the euro in check at $1.2185.
