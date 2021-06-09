European shares loiter around peaks; travel stocks shine on recovery prospects

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Airlines rise as U.S. eases travel warnings
* Miners hit by surge in China producer price
* ECB meeting, U.S. inflation data awaited
June 9 (Reuters) - European stocks steadied near record
highs on Wednesday, with investors holding off on taking big
bets ahead of a policy decision from the European Central Bank
and U.S. inflation reading later this week.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% in
morning trade, but stayed just short of a record high of 455.66
hit in the previous session.
Air France KLM, Lufthansa and British
Airways-owner IAG climbed more than 2% after the U.S.
CDC said it was easing travel recommendations on 110 countries
and territories.
The wider travel and leisure index rose 0.7% as many
European economies charted their way out of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Still, worries about rising inflation remained on investors'
minds after data earlier showed China's factory gate prices rose
at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, driven by
surging commodity prices.
Big UK-listed miners such as Rio Tinto, Anglo
American and BHP Group fell more than 1%,
pulling down London's blue-chip FTSE 100 by 0.6%.
Other main regional bourses including Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 were trading flat.
Focus will be on the U.S. consumer prices data on Thursday,
a reading that could influence market expectations on the U.S.
Federal Reserve tapering its massive bond purchases program
ahead of its meeting next week.
Despite an economic recovery underway and price pressures
rising, the ECB is likely to say that it will maintain the
current pace of bond purchases at its policy meeting on
Thursday.
"Inflation is creating uncertainty about what central banks
will do or say going forward," said Emmanuel Cau, European
equity strategist at Barclays.
"We think central banks will be patient, but we also believe
that an adjustment in communication about inflation and policy
changes will start in summer."
Spanish retail giant Inditex reversed early gains
made after beating first-quarter net profit expectations. Its
shares were down more than 1%.
French food group Danone slipped 1.9% after RBC
downgraded the stock to "underperform."
Oslo-based salmon farmer SalMar fell about 5% to
the bottom of STOXX 600 after it completed a private placement
deal.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)