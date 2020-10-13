Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

European shares pull back on COVID-19 vaccine uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 04:32am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares retreated from five-week highs on Tuesday as Johnson & Johnson's move to pause its COVID-19 clinical trials raised doubts about the timeline of a vaccine, while Airbus slipped after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the stock.

A month after AstraZeneca suspended late-stage trials of its vaccine candidate, Johnson & Johnson said it had temporarily halted trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 snapped a three-day winning streak to fall 0.3%, led by travel and leisure, banking <.SX7P> and insurance stocks.

Only two European sectors - telecoms and utilities <.SX6P> - were marginally higher in morning trading, although analysts said the news was unlikely to spark a broader slump in equity markets.

"The sell-off wasn't too bad as we have been down this road before, but with numerous vaccines in the pipeline, this setback might not be viewed too negatively unless the unexplained illness becomes more expensive in other trials," said Stephen Innes, a markets strategist at Axi.

Hopes of more U.S. fiscal aid and signs of an economic rebound have powered European stock markets, helping the benchmark STOXX 600 on Monday to hit its highest close in nearly a month.

Fresh data on Tuesday showed China's imports in September grew at their fastest pace this year, while exports extended strong gains. However, data closer to home painted a less rosy picture as Britain's unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in more than three years.

"In light of the new restrictions (in the UK) announced yesterday, today's data will still underplay the level of how much unemployment levels are likely to increase in the months ahead," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Data on German investor sentiment for October is due at 0900 GMT, while focus later in the week will be on a European Union Summit, which is the self-imposed UK deadline for a Brexit trade deal.

Almost all the European country indexes were down by 0808 GMT.

In company news, Airbus SE fell 2.8% as JPMorgan cuts its rating on the planemaker's stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

British clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc slumped 18.4% after posting a slump in first-half sales due to the health crisis.

On the other hand, British utility SSE jumped 4% to the top of the STOXX 600 as it agreed to sell its 50% stake in West Yorkshire-based Ferrybridge and Skelton Grange assets for 995 million pounds ($1.30 billion).

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.17% 63.86 Real-time Quote.-49.43%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.56% 8419 Delayed Quote.11.34%
CMC MARKETS PLC -1.29% 342.0171 Delayed Quote.136.36%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.03% 0.90322 Delayed Quote.7.24%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.22% 3292.43 Delayed Quote.-12.60%
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC -16.92% 7.5 Delayed Quote.-75.55%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.23% 102.44 Delayed Quote.-27.40%
SSE PLC 3.92% 1375.85 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.18% 372.49 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.18% 819.14 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
04:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Shares slip as coronavirus worries overshadow positive China data
RE
04:32aEUROPE : European shares pull back on COVID-19 vaccine uncertainty
RE
04:27aEuropean shares pull back on COVID-19 vaccine uncertainty
RE
02:39aSensex, Nifty up as cement stocks gain on government infrastructure boost
RE
10/12Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher
DJ
10/12World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
RE
10/12Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher
DJ
10/12Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher
DJ
10/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb on Earnings Optimism
DJ
10/12LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as Johnson sets out new COVID-19 curbs
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
2Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FRAPORT AG : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER 2020: Passenger Levels Still Low at Frankfurt Airport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group