European shares rise as investors shake off virus, inflation fears

07/01/2021 | 03:09am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

July 1 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as investors focused on signs of a steady economic recovery, shaking off growing concerns around a jump in inflation as well as the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% after ending Wednesday with its fifth straight quarter of gains. Germany's DAX also jumped 0.6% as data showed retail sales in Europe's biggest economy rebounded in May. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru and Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -1.05% 4093.99 Delayed Quote.15.62%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.66% 1019.43 Delayed Quote.16.05%
