European shares rise as investors shake off virus, inflation fears

July 1 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday as
investors focused on signs of a steady economic recovery,
shaking off growing concerns around a jump in inflation as well
as the global spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% after ending
Wednesday with its fifth straight quarter of gains. Germany's
DAX also jumped 0.6% as data showed retail sales in
Europe's biggest economy rebounded in May.
