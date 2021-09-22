Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure

09/22/2021 | 04:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Evergrande's Frankfurt listing up 24%

* Travel & leisure stocks at mid-June highs

* Traders focus on Fed meeting, dot plot

Sept 22 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday, recovering from its early-week losses after debt-laden developer China Evergrande said it would make some interest payments, while travel and leisure index jumped to a 14-week high.

Evergrande's Frankfurt-listed shares jumped 24% after hitting multi-year lows in the previous session.

The property developer said it would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds, offering relief to investors worried about payments default following financial troubles.

Boosting the travel & leisure index, Entain surged 6.2% to a life high after the UK gambling firm revealed a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings which was nearly double the bid it rejected from MGM this year.

Online betting group Flutter Entertainment gained 4.6% after it agreed to pay $200 million to the Commonwealth of Kentucky to settle a judgement reinstated last year.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, extending Tuesday's bounce after its worst session in two months, with commodity-linked stocks also in the lead.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Federal Reserve is set to conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with investors expecting it to clear the way for cuts to its monthly asset purchases later this year and update its inflation and growth projections.

"Fed Chair Jerome Powell will most probably be clear on the central bank's commitment to start lowering bond purchases before year-end but short on details about the pace and the composition of tapering," Unicredit analysts said in a note.

"An announcement like this would be in line with Powell's presentation at the central bank symposium in Jackson Hole in late August and is unlikely to surprise investors."

After seven straight months of gains, sentiment has soured across global equities in September on worries about China's slowing growth, the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 and tighter monetary policies.

The STOXX 600 is down more than 2% so far this month and is set for its worst monthly performance in about a year.

Deutsche Post fell 1.3% after U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp cut its full-year forecast after labour shortages crimped earnings and slowed packages.

German truck maker Traton slid 0.6% after it said that sales in September were particularly hit by a global shortage of chips and other car parts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.44% 2.27 End-of-day quote.-84.77%
DEUTSCHE POST AG -1.08% 57.67 Delayed Quote.43.85%
DRAFTKINGS INC. -7.42% 52.77 Delayed Quote.13.34%
ENTAIN PLC 6.55% 2403 Delayed Quote.99.47%
TRATON SE -0.18% 22.64 Delayed Quote.0.42%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aFIRST RESPONDER TECHNOLOGIES : Blue Family Fund Organized 1st Annual Hacker's Ball Golf Tournament, Raised $16k For First Responder Families
AQ
04:31aSouth Africa's consumer price inflation rises to 4.9% y/y in August
RE
04:30aSurge in UK fraud a national security threat, warn banks
RE
04:27aIndia's Serum Institute to invest $68 mln in UK vaccine maker Oxford Biomedica
RE
04:26aEuropean shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure
RE
04:19aBritain launches 220 mln pound support scheme for industry to go green
RE
04:10aGermany's Ifo institute cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%
RE
04:08aBitcoin rises 4.5% on day to $42,445
RE
04:08aBritain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 price shock
RE
04:07aEU energy ministers meet to discuss power price surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande's domestic bond payment deal soothes fears, for now
2Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at..
3U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
4LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors

HOT NEWS