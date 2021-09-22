European shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Sept 22 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday,
recovering from its early-week losses after debt-laden developer
China Evergrande said it would make some interest payments,
while travel and leisure index jumped to a 14-week high.
Evergrande's Frankfurt-listed shares
jumped 24% after hitting multi-year lows in the previous
session.
The property developer said it would make a coupon payment
on its domestic bonds, offering relief to investors worried
about payments default following financial troubles.
Boosting the travel & leisure index, Entain
surged 6.2% to a life high after the UK gambling firm revealed a
$22.4 billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings
which was nearly double the bid it rejected from MGM
this year.
Online betting group Flutter Entertainment gained
4.6% after it agreed to pay $200 million to the Commonwealth of
Kentucky to settle a judgement reinstated last year.
The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%,
extending Tuesday's bounce after its worst session in two
months, with commodity-linked stocks also in the
lead.
Meanwhile, in the United States, the Federal Reserve is set
to conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with
investors expecting it to clear the way for cuts to its monthly
asset purchases later this year and update its inflation and
growth projections.
"Fed Chair Jerome Powell will most probably be clear on the
central bank's commitment to start lowering bond purchases
before year-end but short on details about the pace and the
composition of tapering," Unicredit analysts said in a note.
"An announcement like this would be in line with Powell's
presentation at the central bank symposium in Jackson Hole in
late August and is unlikely to surprise investors."
After seven straight months of gains, sentiment has soured
across global equities in September on worries about China's
slowing growth, the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 and
tighter monetary policies.
The STOXX 600 is down more than 2% so far this month and is
set for its worst monthly performance in about a year.
Deutsche Post fell 1.3% after U.S. delivery firm
FedEx Corp cut its full-year forecast after labour
shortages crimped earnings and slowed packages.
German truck maker Traton slid 0.6% after it said
that sales in September were particularly hit by a global
shortage of chips and other car parts.
