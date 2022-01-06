European shares slide 1% on hawkish Fed signals

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stocks sank more than 1% on
Thursday as hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting minutes crushed global investor sentiment and sparked a
rout in technology stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.2% by 0817
GMT, erasing all of its gains for the year that had sent it to
record highs.
On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting last
month showed a tight job market and unrelenting inflation could
require the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates sooner
than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings.
Asian shares took cues from an overnight fall in Wall Street
indexes, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging more than
3%.
All European sectors were in negative territory, with
technology and media among the biggest losers in
early trading with a more than 2% fall.
Adding to pandemic worries, a French government spokesperson
said a "supersonic" rise in COVID-19 infections is set to
continue in the coming days and there are no signs of the trend
reversing.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)