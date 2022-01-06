Log in
European shares slide 1% on hawkish Fed signals

01/06/2022 | 03:25am EST
People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - European stocks sank more than 1% on Thursday as hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes crushed global investor sentiment and sparked a rout in technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.2% by 0817 GMT, erasing all of its gains for the year that had sent it to record highs.

On Wednesday, minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting last month showed a tight job market and unrelenting inflation could require the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings.

Asian shares took cues from an overnight fall in Wall Street indexes, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging more than 3%.

All European sectors were in negative territory, with technology and media among the biggest losers in early trading with a more than 2% fall.

Adding to pandemic worries, a French government spokesperson said a "supersonic" rise in COVID-19 infections is set to continue in the coming days and there are no signs of the trend reversing. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.87% 0.71539 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.34% 1.3506 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.36% 0.78067 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.12952 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.013443 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.34% 15100.174159 Real-time Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.73% 0.6739 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
S&P 500 -1.94% 4700.58 Delayed Quote.0.57%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.36% 1098.27 Delayed Quote.1.29%
