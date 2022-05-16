European shares slide as weak China data stokes recession woes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* China's April retail sales slip almost twice more than
forecast
* Vodafone rises as UAE telco take 9.8% stake
* Valneva plunges, says may have to reassess guidance
May 16 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, with
French and German stocks losing up to 1% each, as alarmingly
weak economic data from China fanned global recession fears.
China's April retail sales plunged 11.1%, almost twice the
fall forecast, while industrial output dropped 2.9% when
analysts had looked for a slight increase, adding to fears that
the world's second-biggest economy could contract this quarter
amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% by 0801
GMT, after posting its first weekly gain in five on Friday.
German and French benchmark indexes were
last down about 0.6% each, paring some early losses, while Wall
Street futures pointed to a lower open.
"The global economy will suffer from problems in supply
chains and obviously China is crucial... and that's already in
an environment where Europe sees a lot of inflation. So this
(weakness in China) will impact the European economy," said
Teeuwe Mevissen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.
"Rising prices will incentivize central banks to reconsider
policies, with higher interest rates, and that is not helpful if
you want to stimulate economic growth."
Monetary policy tightening and signals of more action, China
lockdowns and a raging Russia-Ukraine war have dented sentiment
this year, with the STOXX 600 down about 11% so far.
The travel and leisure sector led losses on Monday,
down 1.2%, with Ryanair slipping 3.3% after it said
ticket fare levels were lower than the company had anticipated
earlier in the year.
Industrial stocks were the biggest drags on the STOXX 600,
while luxury firms, which derive a chunk of their demand from
China, fell with Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH down 1.3%.
The telecom sector <.SXKP, on the other hand, was up 0.7%,
buoyed by a 3.3% jump in Vodafone, after Emirates
Telecommunications Group bought a 9.8% stake in
the company.
France-listed Valneva tanked 17.0% after warning
that the vaccine maker might have to reassess its financial
guidance after the European Commission informed that it plans to
terminate an advance purchase agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine
candidate.
French retailer Casino rose 2.4% as it launched a
process to sell its renewable energy unit GreenYellow. A report
said TotalEnergies and power company Engie
are eyeing GreenYellow, valued at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6
billion).
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)