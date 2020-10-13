Log in
European shares tread water after rallying on stimulus hopes

10/13/2020 | 03:15am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares hovered at five-week highs on Tuesday following a three-day rally that was sparked by hopes of more U.S. stimulus, while Airbus slipped after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the stock.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 0704 GMT, with gains for utilities <.SX6P>, real estate <.SX86P> and telecoms stocks offset by declines in the travel and leisure and autos sectors.

The benchmark index on Monday ended at its highest level in nearly a month as investors held out for Washington to agree on fresh federal aid and as data pointed at a stable recovery in the world's second biggest economy, China.

New figures on Tuesday showed China's imports in September grew at their fastest pace this year, while exports extended strong gains.

In company news, Airbus SE fell 3.5% as JPMorgan cuts its rating on the planemaker's stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -3.71% 63.6 Real-time Quote.-49.43%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.59% 3278.8 Delayed Quote.-12.60%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.23% 102.44 Delayed Quote.-27.40%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.20% 371.11 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.53% 816.11 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
